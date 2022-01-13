Rangers transfer news: Major claim emerges on Alfredo Morelos' future at Ibrox

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke thinks Rangers will be looking to keep hold of their talisman Alfredo Morelos this transfer window.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier League, with a host of English top-flight clubs said to be interested in him.

What is the latest news involving Morelos?

At the start of the month, CBS Sports reported that Newcastle United, Everton and Leicester City are all considering making a swoop for Morelos in this transfer window.

In the same report, a $27m (£19.7m) fee has been mooted, which is a lot of money, but to Rangers, the Colombian striker will be worth that if not more.

This season, he has scored 13 goals in all competitions for the Gers. Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst will obviously not want to lose that, especially during the middle of a campaign.

Enter Giveaway

Rangers hold the advantage at the top of the Scottish Premiership table right now, so the last thing the Dutchman will want is a huge exit that would weaken his side.

What has O'Rourke said about Morelos and Rangers?

Ultimately, given that they are in a proper title race, O'Rourke believes Rangers will look to hold on to their star striker this month.

The transfer insider told GIVEMESPORT: "I think they'll be looking to keep Morelos to try and help them retain the Scottish Premier League title, which comes with Champions League football next season, which is going to be huge for whoever does win the Scottish Premiership."

The Football Terrace: Full match reaction as Man United seal 1-0 FA Cup win over Aston Villa

Should Rangers consider cashing in on Morelos?

As already mentioned, £19m is a lot of money for a Scottish outfit to receive for a player. Rangers, of course, also paid just £1m for Morelos back in 2017, so they could have the chance to make a hefty profit here.

Still, selling Morelos now is too risky. The winter transfer window is so short; the Glasgow club may struggle to find an adequate replacement and failing to do so could end up costing them in the title race.

1 of 15 Do you know this obscure Rangers footballer from the 1990s? John Brown Scott Nisbet Stuart Munro Tom Cowan

With the Colombia international's contract up in the summer of 2023, you can understand why the Rangers hierarchy would sanction a sale this month. This could be their last chance to collect the kind of money that has been mentioned.

However, there are still two transfer windows before then, so the opportunity to pick up a decent fee and make some profit will still be there. Furthermore, there should be no rush to sell Morelos.

News Now - Sport News