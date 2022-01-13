West Ham transfer news: 129-goal Irons target 'intends to force a move'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham United target Gabriel Barbosa 'intends to force a move' away from current employers Flamengo, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

The Hammers have been quiet in the early stages of the January window, with no incomings or outgoings, but it appears they may have been boosted in their pursuit of Brazilian striker Barbosa.

What's the latest news involving Barbosa?

Sky Sports have confirmed that West Ham's offer to take Barbosa on loan for 18 months - with the option of the switch being made permanent for £25million - remains on the table.

However, the report suggests Flamengo are not interested in sanctioning a permanent sale or loan deal this month.

The Hammers' pursuit of the frontman has taken a huge twist after Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth revealed Barbosa was set to hold discussions with Flamengo today, where he was expected to tell the club he wants to secure a move to England.

It comes after it was claimed Barbosa, who is nicknamed Gabigol, is keen on a move to the London Stadium due to being impressed with the job David Moyes is doing at the helm.

But, according to 90min, West Ham are not the 25-year-old's only Premier League suitors.

The report suggests Barbosa is open to joining Newcastle United despite them being involved in a relegation battle, while Chelsea, Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers have also raised an interest.

What has Dean Jones said about Barbosa?

Jones has revealed that West Ham were handed the opportunity to welcome Barbosa to east London earlier in the window.

Although the Hammers have been unable to negotiate a deal which suits them so far, the transfer insider has hinted a move could still be on the cards.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "West Ham were offered him weeks ago as they know the player has his mind set in the Premier League.

"At the moment there has been no breakthrough but it’s true that Gabigol intends to force a move.

"He’s not happy with how things at Flamengo are changing."

What would Barbosa add to West Ham's squad?

West Ham still only have one senior striker - in the form of Michail Antonio - on their books after deciding against strengthening in that position during the summer window.

But Barbosa would certainly add firepower as he has found the back of the net 129 times in 264 club appearances.

He has also shown his prowess in the penalty box during 17 international outings for Brazil, getting his name on the scoresheet on five occasions.

There is no doubting that Barbosa would bring a winning mentality to the London Stadium as well as he has claimed some of the biggest South American titles on offer, including the Copa Libertadores, and Olympic gold while representing his country in 2016.

