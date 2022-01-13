Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

New Zealand striker Chris Wood was confirmed as a Newcastle United player on Thursday morning following a £27 million switch from Premier League rivals Burnley.

Eyebrows were raised by some at the move, considering that the veteran frontman only has three goals to his credit this season in 17 appearances in the English top-flight.

However, the veteran does offer the Magpies a much-needed option up front in their battle against relegation, with fellow striker Callum Wilson expected to be out with the next two months with a calf injury.

Newcastle's urgent need for attacking reinforcements meant the Saudi-led consortium now in charge at the club was willing to part with the funds to reactivate a release clause in Wood's contract at Turf Moor.

The overall fee of £27m sees the former Leicester and Leeds man become the most expensive player over the age of 30 ever signed by a Premier League club.

"I've only just ticked over in to my 30's, I don't feel too old. I feel I have a lot more to give and that I'm in the prime years of my life," said Wood when asked by the press how he felt about that distinction.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Following Wood's record-breaking arrival at St. James' Park, we've decided take a look at the 20 most expensive players over 30 in Premier League history.

For reference, fees have been taken per Transfermarkt and we've only included permanent transfers - meaning the £10.8m loan fee that Manchester United paid Shanghai Shenhua for Odion Ighalo in January 2020 isn't considered.

Some very familiar names make the list, including one of Wood's new teammates at Newcastle...

The 20 most expensive players over the age of 30 in Premier League history

20. José Fonte | Southampton to West Ham - January 2001 | £8.28m - aged 33

19. Les Ferdinand | Newcastle to Tottenham - July 1997 | £8.55m - aged 30

18. Gareth Southgate | Aston Villa to Middlesborough - July 2001 | £8.78m - aged 30

17. Deco | Barcelona to Chelsea - July 2008 | £9m - aged 30

16. Edwin van der Sar | Juventus to Fulham - August 2001 | £9.27m - aged 30

15. Peter Crouch | Tottenham to Stoke - August 2011 | £10.17m - aged 30

14. Emmanuel Petit | Barcelona to Chelsea - July 2001 | £10.35m - aged 30

13. Asmir Begovic | Chelsea to Bournemouth - July 2017 | £10.35m - aged 30

12. Andy Cole | Man United to Blackburn - January 2002 | £10.98m - aged 30

11. Petr Cech | Chelsea to Arsenal - July 2015 | £12.6m - aged 33

10. Ashley Williams | Swansea to Everton - August 2016 | £12.6m - aged 31

9. Kieran Trippier | Atlético Madrid to Newcastle - January 2022 | £13.5m - aged 31

8. Cristiano Ronaldo | Juventus to Man Utd - August 2021 | £13.5m - aged 36

7. Fernando Llorente | Swansea to Tottenham - August 2017 | £13.59m - aged 32

6. Sokratis Papastathopoulos | Dortmund to Arsenal - July 2018 | £14.4m - aged 30

5. Olivier Giroud | Arsenal to Chelsea - January 2018 | £15.3m - aged 31

4. Claudio Bravo | Barcelona to Man City - August 2016 | £16.2m - aged 33

3. Rui Patrício | Sporting Lisbon to Wolves - July 2018 - £16.2m - aged 30

2. Claude Makélélé | Real Madrid to Chelsea - August 2003 | £18m - aged 30

1. Chris Wood | Burnley to Newcastle - January 2022 | £27m - aged 30

So far in this transfer window, Newcastle have put their faith in players with experience as they look to beat the drop.

Wood and fellow new arrival Kieran Tripper might be over 30, but both possess knowledge and skills that could be vital to the Magpies if they are to preserve their Premier League status next season.

Don't be surprised if the North East outfit bring in more veterans of a similar standing as their January recruitment drive rolls on.

Stadiums quiz: Can you name these old British football grounds that are no longer in use?

1 of 20 Let's start easy: What was Tottenham's old ground called? Tottenham Marshes Northumberland Park Tottenham Hotspur Stadium White Hart Lane

Cristiano Ronaldo slams Man United (Reaction via The Football Terrace)

News Now - Sport News