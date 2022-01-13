Everton transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on 174-goal Goodison target

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones would not be surprised if Everton are exploring the possibility of bringing Inter Milan striker Alexis Sanchez to Goodison Park.

The Toffees have already strengthened their squad during the January transfer window, with Vitaliy Mykolenko joining for up to £17million and Nathan Patterson making the £16million switch from Rangers, but it appears the Merseysiders may now be looking to bolster their attacking options.

What's the latest news involving Sanchez?

The Sun have revealed that Everton have been offered the chance to sign Sanchez on a free transfer.

The report suggests Inter are keen to offload the 144-cap Chile international less than 18 months after he made the move to the Serie A giants on a permanent basis.

However, European football expert Andy Brassell has expressed doubts over whether Inter boss Simone Inzaghi would be willing to let Sanchez depart midway though their push for a second consecutive Italian top flight title.

Brassell also claimed the 33-year-old has returned to the kind of form he displayed during his fruitful spell on the books of Arsenal.

Despite being restricted to just four starts so far this season, Sanchez has still shown he knows where the back of the net is by getting his name on the scoresheet three times and providing a further trio of assists.

However, Everton would have to shatter their wage structure to welcome Sanchez to Merseyside as his current Inter deal is worth £350,000-per-week.

The Toffees' current highest-earner is Yerry Mina, who pockets £120,000 every seven days.

What has Dean Jones said about Sanchez?

Jones would understand Everton being interested in securing Sanchez's services amid The Sun's report.

The Toffees have underwhelmed since Rafa Benitez's summer appointment as the club's boss, with them currently sitting closer to the Premier League's relegation zone than the European qualification positions.

Jones would not be shocked if that has led to Everton seriously considering taking advantage of Inter's proposal.

When asked about the possibility of Sanchez heading to Goodison Park, the transfer insider told GIVEMESPORT: "It wouldn't surprise me if that was something they are exploring."

Why would Sanchez be a good signing for Everton?

There is no getting away from the fact that Sanchez has enjoyed a prolific career, having found the back of the net 174 times at club level.

The Chilean's talent has allowed him to feature for some of the world's biggest clubs, including Barcelona, resulting in him getting his hands on a huge amount of silverware.

Sanchez has previously earned praise from Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, with the Spaniard insisting the ex-Manchester United man is a 'fighter with character and spirit' as well as 'a winner'.

Having once been valued at £63million by Transfermarkt, many would argue Everton are getting a bargain if Sanchez joins for free.

