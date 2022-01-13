Crystal Palace transfer news: 71-cap January target could solve Vieira's Gallagher problem

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Crystal Palace are already preparing for life without Conor Gallagher and Aaron Ramsey could be the midfielder's perfect long-term replacement at Selhurst Park, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Gallagher joined the Eagles on a season-long loan from London rivals Chelsea last summer and it appears unlikely that they will be able to keep him at the club beyond May.

What's the latest news involving Ramsey?

According to Italian media outlet TuttoMercatoWeb, Palace have entered the race to sign Juventus midfielder Ramsey.

The report suggests the Eagles expressed their interest in the 71-cap Wales international at the weekend.

Newcastle United, Everton, Leicester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United have also been listed as admirers of Ramsey, so the south Londoners are facing stiff competition for his services.

Ramsey recently rejected an approach by Burnley after the Clarets became the first Premier League club to strengthen their interest.

But suitors were put on red alert when, just a matter of days after the January transfer window opened for business, Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri confirmed Ramsey will be leaving the club.

The 31-year-old has made just 70 appearances since joining the Serie A giants on a contract worth £400,000-per-week.

What has Dean Jones said about Ramsey?

Jones believes Ramsey would prove to be a shrewd signing for Palace due to Gallagher's impending departure at the end of the season.

The transfer insider reckons the former Arsenal man would help Patrick Vieira, who was appointed as the Eagles' manager last July, to maintain the same standards within his squad.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "With Conor Gallagher and the way that things are going to shape up for him in the future, Palace are having to consider the fact that it's unlikely he's going to be at the club beyond the next few months.

"Having Aaron Ramsey in the squad would make sure that the quality of the squad doesn't drop off."

Why would Ramsey be a good signing for Palace?

Although he has struggled with injuries and a loss of form in Italy, there is no doubting that Ramsey has shown his quality over the course of 475 club appearances across his career.

In that time, the Welshman has found the back of the net 74 times and registered as many assists, so he is clearly a danger in the final third of the pitch.

Ramsey would also add huge amounts of Premier League experience having featured in the competition on 262 occasions prior to his switch to Juventus.

A host of silverware won during his career, including the FA Cup three times and the Serie A title, shows Ramsey would bring a winning mentality to Selhurst Park.

