Molineux transfer news: Wolves could land "brilliant" £27m star

Ligue 1 expert Adam White has claimed that Wolves target Renato Sanches has been in "brilliant" form for Lille in 2021/22.

The 24-year-old was linked with Wolves in the summer, but they failed to agree a deal with Lille. According to reports, Wolves remain interested in the midfielder and could try to sign him this month.

How has Sanches performed this season?

Sanches, who is valued at £27m by Transfermarkt, missed Lille's opening eight league games of the campaign with a knee problem, but he has made up for lost time since.

As per WhoScored, he has been his side's second-best player in France's top-flight this term, receiving an average match rating of 6.97.

In his 11 league appearances, he has registered a goal and an assist, and he also played his part in helping Lille finish top of their Champions League group last month.

What has White said about Sanches?

Sanches was involved in Lille's unexpected title triumph last season, and showed glimpses of his talent during the European Championships in the summer when representing Portugal.

White thinks he has taken his game to a new level this season, though, after returning from his fitness issue.

Speaking about Sanches to GIVEMESPORT, White said: “He’s been really good this season. Lille have been a different team with him in the side, which wasn’t the case last season. He even lost his place in the team last season.

“He was playing on the right a little bit, but he’s been brilliant this year when he’s been fit.”

Will Wolves finally land Sanches in January?

Sanches appeared to be on the verge of signing for Bruno Lage's men on deadline day in August prior to his knee issue, but that could still prove to simply be a hold up rather than the end of Wolves' hopes of bringing him to Molineux.

Having won the title with Lille last season, Sanches may have his sights set on playing for a team higher up the table than Wolves.

However, Lille have actually dropped into mid-table this term, while Lage seems to be building something exciting in the Midlands, with Wolves in the running to compete for a Europa League spot in the second half of the season.

With the team on the up, and having a number of Portuguese players in their ranks, Sanches may be tempted to make the switch to Wolves before the end of the transfer window.

