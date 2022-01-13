Tottenham latest news: 'Complete insult' - Fresh Cristian Romero verdict emerges

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge reckons that Cristian Romero going away with Argentina later this month would be an "insult to Tottenham fans".

Romero is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury sustained whilst on international duty back in November.

Argentina are back in action later this month, which means the Tottenham defender could return for his country before he's even played again for Spurs.

And Bridge reckons that should Romero feature in either of those games, it would be an offence to the Tottenham faithful.

Why is there an international break in January?

Traditionally, there's four mid-season international breaks a year. They take place in September, October, November and the final one at the end of March. But, this season, there's an additional 10-day break between 24 January and 2 February, although that doesn't include European countries.

But it does include South American sides, which is a potential issue for Tottenham, who could possibly be without four players for that period.

Premier League sides aren't actually in action over the break, but Argentina face Colombia just four days before Spurs' FA Cup tie with Brighton. Factoring in the travelling time and jetlag, it could quickly become an issue.

Emerson Royal, Davinson Sanchez and Giovani Lo Celso could all go and play for their respective countries, but Bridge thinks that if Romero, who's missed the last 15 matches through injury, is allowed to go away by Tottenham, it'll be an outrage.

What did Bridge say about Romero?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Argentina have got a game in a couple of weeks, and I think it would be a complete insult to Tottenham fans if he goes.

"Argentina name their squad in a couple of days, but they've already qualified, they wouldn't even need him to go."

What games could Romero miss if he goes away with Argentina?

As it stands, these two international fixtures don't clash with any Premier League or FA Cup games.

Argentina's first game is four days after Tottenham play Chelsea, which shouldn't be too much of a problem.

But we've already seen previously the problems with players returning back from South America.

Therefore, Spurs will surely stop Romero from travelling full stop. If he goes and has any problems, it could prevent him from playing against Brighton the following weekend and then Southampton four days later.

