Newcastle transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on when PIF will finally make DoF 'decision'

Newcastle United are not expected to appoint a new director of football until the January transfer window has slammed shut, according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

The Saudi Arabia-based Public Investment Fund completed a £305million takeover of the club in October and it was revealed last month that a specialist recruitment firm, Nolan Partners, had been hired to find their new director of football.

Who is the frontrunner for the director of football job?

It was revealed by The Athletic last week that Dan Ashworth has held talks with the Newcastle hierarchy over potentially taking on the role.

The report suggests a decision on whether the 50-year-old is the right man for the job is not imminent.

It comes after it emerged prior to Christmas that Newcastle had been granted permission to hold discussions with the Brighton & Hove Albion technical director.

Although the Seagulls allowed their Premier League rivals to interview Ashworth, The Athletic have claimed that Brighton are desperate to see him remain at the Amex Stadium.

It is understood that Ashworth would be in line for a hefty pay rise should he make the switch and also be handed the resources needed for a major rebuild in his new surroundings.

Ashworth was appointed as Brighton's first ever technical director in 2018 after a five-year spell as the Football Association's director of elite development.

He played an integral role in the progression of England's international sides as the Three Lions won the Under-20 and Under-17 World Cups as well as the Under-19 European Championships during his time in the job.

What has Keith Downie said about the search?

Downie is not expecting Newcastle to unveil a new director of football before the end of the month.

The Sky Sports reporter reckons the Magpies will wait until all transfer business is completed.

Downie told GIVEMESPORT: "I don't think they're going to bring someone else in now midway through the window.

"I may be wrong but that's just the feeling I get from within the club and that they will make that decision at the end of the transfer window."

How have Newcastle been getting on during the transfer window?

Former Reading and Celtic director of football Nick Hammond was appointed as a transfer consultant on a short-term deal last month.

As a result, he has played a key role in helping Eddie Howe, who took over as head coach in November, to freshen up his squad.

Kieran Trippier became the first arrival of the Public Investment Fund-era when he joined in a £12million deal from La Liga giants Atletico Madrid last week.

Newcastle have also signed Burnley frontman Chris Wood after activating his £25million release clause.

