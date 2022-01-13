Elland Road transfer news: Leeds' stance on signing Todd Cantwell this month revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Daily Mirror’s northern football correspondent David Anderson has issued a stark one-word update on Leeds United’s pursuit of Todd Cantwell, insisting that he won’t be moving to Elland Road from Norwich City.

Leeds had been linked with a potential swoop to sign the winger from the Canaries but it now appears that the deal will not materialise.

What’s the latest with Cantwell?

He’s been struggling immensely at Carrow Road.

Now, of course, it has to be noted that Norwich have been remarkably bad across the first half of the season.

The club sacked Daniel Farke and appointed Dean Smith and the statistics are legitimately worrying.

Norwich have won two of their 20 games thus far, drawing four and losing 14; they have scored a mere eight goals and conceded 44.

Having taken 10 points from 20 games, they face a huge fight to secure survival this season and avoid dropping back into the Championship once again, as they did two seasons ago.

Cantwell has undoubtedly been a victim of that form but he has also failed to score a goal or provide an assist.

Nevertheless, Leeds were linked with a swoop to bring him in, with the Canaries valuing their star at between £15m and £20m, per The Daily Telegraph. Transfermarkt agree with that, and place his value at £18m.

But it does not seem that the Elland Road club will be doing a deal for the winger.

Enter giveaway!

What has Anderson said about Cantwell?

Asked very simply if Leeds were likely to launch a move for the winger, he replied: “No.”

Zakaria to Man Utd ON! Hear more on The Football Terrace...

Is this the right move?

Absolutely.

Cantwell has done nothing to prove that he is ready for a big move away from Norwich, and that goes for the season he spent in the Premier League in 2019/20.

That season, he scored six goals and laid on two assists.

Again, that’s just not a good return for a winger, and he would be tasked with scoring goals, providing assists, and pressing relentlessly within Bielsa’s system.

1 of 15 Do you know this obscure Leeds footballer from the 1990s? Peter Haddock John McClelland Andy Williams Mervyn Day

During his time at Norwich, he has not shown that he can do that.

There are caveats and it is difficult for players to stand out in poor teams but, at the very least, one would hope for there to be signs that he can get better.

There haven’t been any; Leeds are right to swerve Cantwell and look at other targets.

News Now - Sport News