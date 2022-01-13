Chelsea transfer news: Blues tipped to land £14.4m international amid major Tuchel problem

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico is a player Chelsea could look to sign to ease their wing-back crisis, claims journalist Dean Jones.

The Blues are in desperate need of a new left wing-back following the season-ending injury Ben Chilwell picked up, and it seems Tagliafico could be an option.

What is the latest news involving Tagliafico?

The reliable Fabrizio Romano reported at the end of last month that Tagliafico could leave Ajax in the January transfer window and has also suggested that Chelsea could make a move for him.

The £14.4m-rated Argentina international has not been a regular under manager Erik ten Hag this season. He has started just two games in the Eredivisie, making this exit talk come as no surprise.

Talk of Chelsea potentially being interested is also not a shock, as they only have one fit left wing-back in Chilwell's absence, Marcos Alonso.

The west London club have looked at Tagliafico before, with The Guardian reporting back in 2020 that he had been identified as an alternative to Chilwell prior to the England defender's arrival from Leicester City.

What has Jones said about Tagliafico to Chelsea?

Jones is not ruling out Chelsea signing the 29-year-old this month, telling GIVEMESPORT that he could very well become an option for the European champions.

Speaking to GMS, the transfer insider said: "I think if they were to make a signing, we might be looking at somebody like Tagliafico, who is available at a reasonable price and is a good player."

Will Chelsea sign Tagliafico?

It would not be a surprise. As already mentioned, they are in dire need of a new wing-back and had Tagliafico on their radar during Frank Lampard's stint as manager.

Lucas Digne, who had been strongly linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, is now also off the table following his move to Aston Villa.

In an ideal world, Thomas Tuchel would just recall Emerson from his loan spell at Lyon. "One of the possibilities and the players we know and that we love as a person is Emerson," the German recently said when discussing how he plans to deal with Chelsea's left wing-back problem.

However, with the Ligue 1 club playing hard ball, that option is slowly slipping away, too. It means Chelsea may have no choice but to revive their interest in Tagliafico before the transfer window closes.

There is always the option of trying to get by until the end of the season, of course. But with the Blues having so much to play for, that would be a crazy decision to make.

