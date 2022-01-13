Newcastle transfer news: £18m star could follow Trippier and Wood to St James' Park

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke thinks Newcastle may be able to tempt Torino defender Bremer to Tyneside this month.

The Magpies have had a busy start to the January transfer window, and more additions to their squad could be on the way.

Who have Newcastle signed this month?

With the side entering January inside the bottom three, it was clear that the new owners were going to have to spend heavily to try to stave off the threat of relegation.

Thus far, they have done just that. Last week, Kieran Trippier arrived from Atletico Madrid in a deal worth around £12m, and it was then confirmed on Thursday morning that Newcastle have managed to land striker Chris Wood for £25m, meaning they have already signed two players in the first half of the transfer window.

It has been reported that the North-East club have now turned their attention to Bremer, and are willing to pay €30m (£25m) for him, but Torino are keen to tie the centre-back down to a new contract.

What has O'Rourke said about Bremer?

O'Rourke believes that Newcastle have a chance of signing Bremer, and has hinted that their hopes of getting the 24-year-old could be helped by the fact that he has the same agent as Trippier and Wood.

Referring to the prospect of Bremer joining Newcastle, O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: “One to keep an eye on, I would say, this one, considering two players from the agency in question have already arrived at Newcastle.”

Would Bremer improve Newcastle's defence?

It appears likely that he would.

Eddie Howe's team have had major problems at the back this term - only Norwich have conceded more goals than them in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Bremer, who is valued at £18m by Transfermarkt, has helped Torino keep five clean sheets in Serie A in 2021/22, and has captained the side on multiple occasions, so would add leadership at the heart of Newcastle's defence.

Costly errors have continuously hurt Newcastle since the start of the season, and if they don't tighten up in the defensive third of the pitch, it seems likely that they will drop down into the Championship.

By getting Bremer in, though, this would add quality to their backline, and improve their chances of staying in the division.

