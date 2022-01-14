Chelsea transfer news: Blues 'considering move' for Barcelona star amid big Tuchel issue

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed that Chelsea are interested in a deal to sign Barcelona full-back Sergino Dest this month.

The Blues are trying to strengthen their defence in the January transfer window after seeing both Reece James and Ben Chilwell sustain serious injuries in recent weeks.

What’s the latest with Chelsea?

They cruised into the final of the EFL Cup this week, beating Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 away from home to seal a 3-0 aggregate victory.

But things have not been quite so smooth in the Premier League, where their form has taken a noticeable dip in recent weeks.

Thomas Tuchel’s side are second in the league but they remain 10 points behind Manchester City, a fearsome gap to have to make up, and they have only won one of their last five games.

That victory came over Aston Villa but the other results have seen Chelsea draw with Everton, Wolves, Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool.

It has essentially left City in pole position to retain the title they won last season but it appears they are trying to bridge the gap with new signings this month.

Jones has corroborated reports that they admire Barcelona defender Sergino Dest and are considering a swoop, although they have yet to make contact with the Catalan giants.

Dest has made 12 La Liga appearances this season and has also struggled with injury issues; sustaining a problem with his adductor in recent weeks.

Jones admits that, perhaps as a result of that, the club are mainly aiming to sign Dest on loan as opposed to buying him outright; he is valued at £16.2m by Transfermarkt.

What did Jones say?

He told GiveMeSport: "Chelsea have not yet made contact with Barcelona but the situation around Sergino Dest is interesting - they are considering a move but I think they would prefer to take him on loan."

Do Chelsea need a right-back?

They’ve got to find a replacement for James.

That is easier said than done because the England international has been genuinely exceptional throughout the 2021/22 season.

In 16 Premier League appearances, he has scored four goals and registered five assists, emerging as one of the very best right-backs in England along the way.

His injury blow is a significant one and it’s going to be difficult to find a player who can match his output.

But Dest has experience of playing at the highest level, featuring in La Liga and in the Champions League, and he would surely slot right in under Tuchel.

They should get this deal done.

