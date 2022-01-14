Coman, Lewandowski, Muller, Neuer: Who are Bayern Munich's highest earners?
Bayern Munich have officially tied the talented Kingsley Coman down to a new contract that runs until 2027.
The France international has evolved into of the finest wingers on the planet in recent years and extending his stay at the Allianz Arena is a huge win for the Bavarian club.
Coman's new contract means he is now the joint-fifth highest earner at Bayern on an enormous £273,000-a-week - or around £14.2 million annually.
So which players at the club currently earn more than the former Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain man?
Well, Robert Lewandowski is unsurprisingly the Bundesliga outfit's best-paid footballer and his form in recent years is clear proof that he's worth every single penny.
And thanks to a report by Sky Sports Germany, translated by The Sun, you can check out what the Polish goal-machine earns and the rest of Bayern's wage bill in full below.
Bayern Munich's wage bill
Josip Stanisic | £15,000-a-week
Sven Ulreich | £25,000-a-week
Omar Richards | £40,000-a-week
Bouna Sarr | £40,000-a-week
Marc Roca | £40,000-a-week
Tanguy Nianzou | £48,000-a-week
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting | £63,000-a-week
Jamal Musiala | £81,000-a-week
Benjamin Pavard | £81,000-a-week
Alphonso Davies | £113,000-a-week
Corentin Tolisso | £113,000-a-week
Niklas Sule | £113,000-a-week
Marcel Sabitzer | £113,000-a-week
Serge Gnabry | £129,000-a-week
Dayot Upamecano | £144,000-a-week
Lucas Hernandez | £240,000-a-week
Kingsley Coman | £273,000-a-week
Leon Goretzka | £273,000-a-week
Leroy Sane | £273,000-a-week
Joshua Kimmich | £306,000-a-week
Thomas Muller | £321,000-a-week
Manuel Neuer | £321,000-a-week
Robert Lewandowski | £369,000-a-week
So, Sane and Goretzka are the players on the same wage as Coman, that trio part of a 14-man group earning six-figures each week. Ridiculous, right?
Over half of those footballers are earning well over £200,000-a-week as well and four are in the £300,000-a-week or more bracket.
Bayern certainly aren't afraid to spend big in order to keep their best players, that's for sure...
There aren't many players on that list that you'd say are 'underpaid', although given the salaries of those above them, Davies and Gnabry can feel slightly hard done by.
The pair are two of Bayern's most-important players, but only Gnabry just about breaks into the top 10 earners at the club.
Davies in particular will surely see their salary boosted in the near future, as the 21-year-old is already one of the finest left-backs on the planet.