Newcastle transfer news: Fresh claim emerges over 119-goal talent once priced at £45m

Lyon striker Moussa Dembele moving to Newcastle United is "relatively unlikely", says Ligue 1 expert Adam White.

The 25-year-old is just one striker who has been linked with the Magpies in recent weeks, but White thinks a transfer probably will not happen this month.

What is the latest news involving Dembele?

Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna recently reported that Dembele is one option Newcastle are considering.

According to Aouna, the Frenchman is a player that both Eddie Howe and Nick Hammond like, and it is not hard to see why.

Dembele has a very good goal record for somebody his age, scoring 119 times in total for Lyon, Celtic and Fulham.

Caught up in a relegation battle, it is the sort of firepower that Howe and Newcastle, simply put, could really do with.

What has White said about Dembele to Newcastle?

Unfortunately, though, a transfer to St James' Park in this transfer window does not look like it is going to happen based on White's words.

On Dembele, the Get French Football News journalist said: "That's relatively unlikely. The Dembele stories are an interesting one because there was that summer where he was linked with Man United and Chelsea and we were talking sort of 50 million for him.

"He sort of went off the boil a bit and ended up on loan at Atletico Madrid and his stock has decreased massively since then."

A blow for Newcastle?

Absolutely. As already mentioned, Dembele has an impressive record in front of goal, with the former France U21 international scoring 44 times in his first two seasons at Lyon.

Considering that, it is no surprise that the Ligue 1 club demanded huge money for him back in 2020. According to L'Equipe (via Daily Express), they valued him at £45m amid interest from Frank Lampard and Chelsea.

Since then, Dembele's stock has indeed fallen. He scored just one goal for Lyon last season before an unsuccessful loan spell at Atletico Madrid, where he did not manage to find the back of the net at all.

Still, with that being the only really lacklustre campaign in Dembele's senior career, everything points towards him being an ideal candidate for Newcastle.

Perhaps the Magpies can revisit things in the summer if they stay up. But given the predicament that they are in, he would have been a great addition to Howe's squad now. If they do miss out on the former Celtic and Fulham man this month, it can only be described as a blow.

