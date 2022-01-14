Wolves transfer news: 69 G/A star 'would jump at chance to go back to Molineux'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham defender Matt Doherty would relish the opportunity to return to Wolves this month, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Doherty spent a decade at Wolves before moving to north London in 2020 for £15m.

What's the latest transfer news involving Doherty?

Since arriving at Spurs, Doherty has struggled to replicate the form that he showed at Wolves.

The 29-year-old appears to be clearly behind Emerson Royal in the pecking order for the right wing-back position, and he has merely acted as cover for Sergio Reguilon on the opposite flank in recent weeks.

It has been reported that Tottenham would be open to allowing him to leave in January, potentially as a makeweight in a deal that would see Adama Traore leave Molineux to join Antonio Conte's side.

What has O'Rourke said about the prospect of Doherty rejoining Wolves?

O'Rourke has admitted that Doherty does not seem to be a major part of Conte's plans at Spurs, and thinks it would suit both clubs for Doherty to return to Wolves.

Speaking about the 25-cap Republic of Ireland international, O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: “He’s not really fancied by Conte, and I’m sure Doherty would probably jump at the chance to go back to Wolves and become a regular, because that’s where he really made his name, and enabled him to earn the move to Spurs in the first place.

“So, could be a win-win for both clubs here, really.”

Should Wolves push to re-sign Doherty?

Wolves already have an established international of their own currently occupying the right wing-back position in Nelson Semedo, and he has done very little wrong this season.

Furthermore, Doherty has hardly set the world alight with his performances at Tottenham over the past 18 months, so there is an argument that Wolves should avoid bringing him back to the club.

However, it is worth remembering that Doherty was directly involved in 69 goals during his first spell at Molineux, and regularly provided a threat down the right-hand side.

Things haven't worked out for him at Spurs, but it may simply be that it's not the right fit and he needs to move on.

Returning to Wolves, where he has proven himself before, could allow him to rebuild his confidence and become a valuable asset to the team once again.

