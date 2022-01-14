Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

When it comes to midfielders throughout the history of the Premier League, Steven Gerrard is always in the mix to be labelled the greatest of them all.

The Liverpool legend really could do it all in the middle of the park and the fact he didn't really have any clear weaknesses made him a terrifying player to come up against.

Gerrard scored and assisted goals for fun, could play passes that mere mortals wouldn't even dare attempt and was even capable of performing pragmatic tasks to a high standard.

How do you stop a player like that, eh?

Oh and one more thing - the current Aston Villa manager was pretty handy from set-piece situations as well.

It may come as a slight shock to learn that Gerrard only scored 10 free-kick goals in a Liverpool shirt, although a double-figure return is still not bad at all.

And arguably the best of the bunch came against the team he's now in charge of.

On the opening weekend of the 2007/08 Premier League season, Gerrard performed some set-piece magic at Villa Park and the dip he managed to get on the shot was nothing short of outrageous.

Take a look at the sublime free-kick goal here...

Video: Gerrard's stunning free-kick vs Villa in 2007

It didn't quite defy the laws of physics as much as Dimitri Payet's famous effort for West Ham against Crystal Palace, but it was mighty impressive from Gerrard nonetheless.

At its highest point after being blasted towards goal, the ball was a good five yards above the crossbar before gravity done its thing and allowed it to ripple the back of the net.

Gerrard's rocket also proved to be match-winning for Liverpool that day at Villa Park.

The Reds were 1-0 up until the 85th-minute of play through Martin Laursen's own goal, but Gareth Barry was on hand to equalise from the penalty spot.

Villa weren't level for long, though, with Gerrard's dipping free-kick hitting the back of the net in the 87th-minute to secure all three points for Liverpool.

Rafa Benitez's side went on to finish fourth in the 2007/08 Premier League campaign and they also reached the semi-finals of the Champions League, where Chelsea eliminated them.

