Leeds transfer news: Bielsa could make 'incredible signing' with deal for £16.2m star

Serie A expert Conor Clancy believes that Nahitan Nandez would be an “incredible signing” for Leeds United in this transfer window.

The club have been heavily linked with a potential deal to sign the midfielder for some time, both in the summer and in the January window.

What’s the latest with Leeds?

The club have really struggled throughout the start of the 2021/22 season.

They are currently 16th in the Premier League table although they did put some fresh air between themselves and the drop zone last time out as they beat Burnley 3-1.

Leeds are now eight points ahead of Sean Dyche’s side, who are currently 18th in the table.

Burnley do have two games in hand on Marcelo Bielsa’s side but Leeds will be hoping to build on that victory when they take on West Ham United this weekend.

On Saturday, though, Leeds lost 2-0 to the Hammers in the third round of the FA Cup and have yet to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window.

Nandez has also been playing in a struggling side, with Cagliari currently 18th in Serie A and a point from safety.

Leeds were reported to have tabled a bid for the Uruguay international in the summer and he has since gone on to make 16 appearances in the Italian top-flight, registering two assists.

And Clancy believes that he would be an exceptional signing in this transfer window; he is valued at £16.2m by Transfermarkt.

What has he said?

The editor-in-chief of Forza Italian Football told GiveMeSport: “If they manage to sign him, that’s an incredible signing because I’m a big fan of his.

“He’s not quite been at his best this season. I don’t know if the rumours and the speculation have aided that but I think he’s a really good player.”

Can Nandez improve Leeds?

They really do need to sign a new midfielder.

The club have been bitten by injuries this season and Kalvin Phillips’ injury issues have seen the club struggle immensely in midfield.

Nandez can operate as a central midfielder and has some real experience at the highest level of the European game.

Per fbref, he presses excellently, wins his aerial duels, progresses the ball well and also isn’t afraid to have a shot at goal.

He is also statistically comparable to Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucoure and Atletico Madrid’s Marcos Llorente.

Clancy is spot on; he’d be an excellent signing if he could be secured this month.

