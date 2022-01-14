Everton transfer news: 'Rafa Benitez looking at' next January signing at Goodison Park

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has revealed that Everton boss Rafael Benitez wants to sign a new central defender in this month’s transfer window.

The Toffees boss has already strengthened his squad with two signings after signing Nathan Patterson from Rangers and Vitaliy Mykolenko from Dynamo Kyiv.

What’s the latest with Everton?

The club have really struggled for form under the management of Benitez.

They have slipped down the Premier League table and currently sit 15th, eight points clear of the relegation zone.

They have only won one of their last 12 games, beating Arsenal 2-1, and they are trying to strengthen in this window as they aim to get back to form.

The signings of Patterson and Mykolenko have strengthened both full-back positions but O’Rourke believes that the Spaniard also wants to sign a centre-back in this transfer window.

Everton have conceded 32 goals in their 18 games, a number that is actually higher than Burnley, who are currently 18th.

Benitez will be well aware of the importance of the upcoming fixtures, when the Toffees face Norwich City, Aston Villa, and Newcastle United in the Premier League. Both the Canaries and the Magpies are currently below them in the table.

And O’Rourke has revealed that Benitez is aiming to bolster his defensive line before the deadline.

Enter giveaway!

What did O’Rourke say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: "My understanding is that Everton boss Rafa Benitez is ideally looking at a centre-back after bringing in two new full-backs so he's trying to reshape that defence before looking at other areas of his team."

Zakaria to Man Utd ON! Hear more on The Football Terrace...

Do Everton need a new defender?

Most likely, yes.

Benitez has clearly identified that area of the team as a weak spot, as evidenced by the club’s recruitment thus far this month.

They have regularly used a back three and have fielded Ben Godfrey, Mason Holgate, and Michael Keane at centre-back.

1 of 15 Do you know this obscure Everton footballer from the 1990s? Eddie Youds Iain Jenkins Jason Kearton Mo Johnston

Beyond those three, though, there is only really Yerry Mina, and that means that they simply do not have the depth required.

Doing a deal to sign a new centre-back makes all the sense in the world, both in terms of adding quality to the squad and adding real depth.

Everton’s board need to back Benitez.

News Now - Sport News