Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Against all the odds, Arsenal came away with a 0-0 draw versus Liverpool in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

The Gunners were reduced to ten men in the 24th-minute of proceedings after Granit Xhaka's reckless last-man tackle on Diogo Jota and that could have been the start of a horrendous night on Merseyside.

But despite being a player down, Mikel Arteta's wounded side showed great courage and resilience to earn a priceless draw.

A number of Arsenal players performed brilliantly on the night, with summer signing Benjamin White undoubtedly the pick of the bunch.

The former Brighton centre-back was an absolute rock at the back throughout, completing the most tackles, interceptions and blocks of any player on the pitch.

And as well as performing his pragmatic tasks to a world-class standard, White was brilliant on the ball when given the chance and found Arsenal's attacking players with some pinpoint passes.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Carabao Cup Match Reaction | Football Terrace

All in all, it was a true masterclass by the 24-year-old and footage of his individual highlights from the match is simply a joy to watch.

Check them out here...

Video: White's impeccable highlights vs Liverpool

He's really starting to look like a £50 million bargain, isn't he?

White performed like a hybrid of John Terry and Paolo Maldini in their primes, showing leadership qualities that will no doubt boost his claim to be Arsenal's next permanent captain.

Fans on social media were understandably in awe of White's display at Anfield and we've selected some of the very best reaction for you to view below.

Fans react to White's Anfield masterclass

Well played, Ben.

On top of his superhuman-like performance, White further enhanced his status among Arsenal fans at Anfield on Thursday with a message to the rest of the team at full-time.

As the players went to celebrate the hard-fought draw, the Englishman said: "This is what we f***ing do!"

Video: White's message to Arsenal players at full-time

Confidence and passion, two telltale signs of a top-quality defender.

White even showed a touch of class in his post-match interview with Sky Sports after being named the Man of the Match.

When asked how Arsenal reacted to Xhaka's red card, he said: "Trying not to concede. It’s hard enough to come here with eleven men and to get one sent off straight away is not good but absolutely superb from everyone today.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

"It’s not easy at all especially against a team like Liverpool, it’s tough. You have to concentrate the whole game and a bit of luck we had and the result was well deserved I think."

White was then questioned on what it was like defending in such harsh conditions, to which he honestly replied: "Yeah, that was terrible. "It’s nice to defend like that as a defender and to keep the clean sheet and go home with a point in the next game."

Which year did these 15 club icons leave Arsenal?

1 of 15 Which year did Dennis Bergkamp leave Arsenal? 2006 2008 2010 2012

News Now - Sport News