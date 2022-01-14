Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Gerard Pique is not the type of player who backs down from an argument.

Over the past two weeks, the Barcelona defender has been involved in multiple altercations that have included a war of words with former club president Josep Bartomeu and a dispute with Unai Emery.

Pique first became infuriated at claims that he had made £11.7 million in a season and quickly proved that this accusation wasn’t true through a post on social media.

Per the Daily Mail, the Spaniard believed the rumour was made by Bartomeu, who reportedly has a track record for blaming players for issues at the club.

On Friday, Pique posted a screenshot of his wage slip showing a figure of £1.94m, which proved that the Barcelona captain earns much less than what was initially claimed.

The 34-year-old then became embroiled in a war of words with Villarreal boss Unai Emery after he took to social media to support claims that Valencia had been ‘robbed’ during a 4-1 loss to Real Madrid on Saturday.

The former Arsenal manager hit back at Pique and accused him of being a hypocrite after Pique had allegedly handled the ball in a match against Villarreal earlier in the season.

But Pique was having none of it and once again took to Twitter, saying: “This is a person who three years later was still complaining about the referee in the 6-1. Get over it, Unai.”

It’s safe to say it’s not been a dull few weeks for the Barcelona defender.

But after all that’s happened, we thought now would be a great time to take a look back at some of Pique’s biggest fights.

In no particular order, here are seven of Pique’s biggest bust-ups…

Telling Antoine Griezmann to ‘f*** off’

While Griezmann was still playing for Barcelona, the Frenchman tangled with Pique in an on-field argument during their 4-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain last February.

A rampant Kylian Mbappe tore the Catalonians apart, scoring a hat-trick during the match and with Barca's defence on the ropes, Pique took his frustrations out on his teammate Griezmann.

With the stadium empty due to COVID-19 restrictions, television microphones heard the centre-back shouting at his teammates, saying: “Keep the ball, f*****g hell, for f**k sake, come on!”

Griezmann tried to calm the defender, but Pique saw red and told the striker: “F*****g hell Grizi, f**k me! No! F**k off, we're suffering, we've been (pinned back) for five minutes.”

You can watch the interaction below…

Pique’s open-top bus brawl

After winning the 2013 La Liga title, Barcelona took to the streets on an open-top bus to celebrate their league triumph.

But the celebrations were soured after cameras caught Pique and former Arsenal player Alex Song brawling on top of the player’s bus.

Song appeared to raise his hands to the Spanish international and slapped Pique on the face before Carlos Puyol and Victor Valdes arrived to diffuse the situation.



Clashing with Sergio Busquets

In October, Pique also butted heads with teammate Busquets during their 2-0 loss to Atletico Madrid.

Pique was seen engaging in a heated exchange with his teammate after the pair failed to mark Thomas Lemar, who skipped through Barca’s defence to put Atleti a goal up in the match.

… And he also fell out with Dani Alves

The defender had a similar on-field feud with teammate Dani Alves during a 5-0 win over Real Betis in 2011.

Tensions once again boiled over on the pitch and Alves was seen smacking Pique’s hand away while also raising his finger to the Barcelona captain.

But the dispute was swiftly quashed after the game, with Alves admitting, per Goal, that “pulses were running too high” when the incident occurred.

Alvaro Arbeloa is a ‘cone’

In 2015, Pique sparked a war of words with Spain teammate Arbeloa after he called the right-back ‘a cone’.

"Arbeloa, the cone, goes around claiming he's a friend of mine, but he's nothing more than an acquaintance," Pique said in an interview, per Marca.

And as expected, the comments did not go down too well with the Real Madrid player, who took the quote as a jibe on his alleged lack of mobility.

Responding to the Barcelona player, he said, per Marca: “Pique seems obsessed with us.

“One day, I'll go to a comedy club, and Pique will be there, talking about Real Madrid.”

Food-gate with Toni Freixa

It appears the Blaugrana defender also doesn’t have any issues picking fights with high profile politicians.

Former Barcelona presidential candidate Freixa once asked his Twitter followers if they could imagine professional footballers eating steak, chips, fried eggs, and beer - all foods on the menu at Barca’s training ground.

The Tweet received a negative reaction from fans worldwide, and Freixa chose to delete the post but didn’t realise Pique had already screenshotted it.

Taking umbrage at his comments, the footballer bit back at Freixa, reposting the image on Twitter and said: "You got the steak part wrong... it was Catalan sausage. The rest is ok.

"I'm now going to drink a gin and tonic to your health! Now you can keep deleting your tweets, you scoundrel."

His ongoing feud with Sergio Ramos

Of course, we couldn’t forget to mention his ongoing feud with Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos which has raged for over 10 years.

But back in 2017, the two crossed paths in one of their more heated exchanges.

Pique decided to air a view on Twitter that Madrid had been given favourable decisions from a referee during a win over Villarreal.

He tweeted: “[Bad officiating caused an] 8-point difference against these two teams.”

But Ramos was quick to hit back and said: “I would be surprised if it was [Lionel] Messi [who wrote something like that].

“We already know about Pique’s world, where everything’s a plot against him.”

It seems there’s been no love lost between the pair over the years.

