Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua do not have the same skills as Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali.

That is according to former world champion Larry Holmes, who fought both legendary boxers during his career.

Joshua, 32, was taught a lesson he'll never forget by Oleksandr Usyk in their Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tussle last September, which he lost via unanimous decison.

Two months later, Fury, 33, was forced to pick himself up off the canvas TWICE to knock out Deontay Wilder in their trilogy fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

And Holmes says they can't be compared to the legendary figures of the past.

Speaking to Fight Hub TV, Holmes, 72, said: “They don’t have no skills.

"They don’t know how to throw one, two and move out to protect yourself.

“The fighters today are not the fighters when I fought. We fought the top 10, we didn’t duck nobody.

"Today these guys don’t want to fight - you want to make some money, you’ve got to bring it to them, you’ve got to make these guys fight.”

The Gypsy King defended his WBC heavyweight title for the first time with a 11th-round knockout victory over the Bronze Bomber in a battle of the ages last November.

But despite admitting that 'it was a good fight' to watch for the fans, Holmes was not impressed with what he saw from Fury and Wilder that night.

The Eaton Assassin added: "They had a good fight. It was a good fight for them.

“They throw punches [from their waist] for a jab, you don't throw like that for a jab, you throw straight!

"You have to throw the punch straight because then they can't hit you - they don't know how to throw one-twos, they don't protect themselves.

"You know what? I had my day, I had fun with what I did.

"Fury can't move like Larry Holmes - you’ve got to give punches, you shouldn’t take punches.

"And that’s what he does, he takes punches, I guess that’s what he wanted to do, prove to people that he can take a punch.

"The game of boxing is hit and don’t get hit."

