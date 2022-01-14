Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Stream: How to Watch, Team News, Head to Head, Odds, Prediction and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A huge clash is approaching as Manchester City and Chelsea go head to head in the Premier League and we have all the information you need to know ahead of kick-off.

The two sides have had good seasons, and with Pep Guardiola's City currently top of the division, Chelsea need to do everything to try and get the three points.

With the fixtures becoming huge for both sides as they look to climb the table, getting this victory would give them both a good morale boost, so there is a lot at stake.

Games between these two English heavyweights are always a great watch and no doubt both will be wanting to attack from the start in order to set their dominance in the match.

Here is all you need to know about Manchester City vs Chelsea:

Date & Time

Chelsea take on Man City on Saturday 15th January 2022 at the Etihad stadium. The match will start at 12:30pm UK time.

How To Watch

Football fans in England who cannot attend the game will be over the moon to hear that City vs Chelsea will be televised live on BT Sport. Coverage will start from 11:30pm.

Live Stream

If you are looking to live stream the big match, you can do so via the BT Sport app or Virgin streaming service.

You need to have an account or a monthly pass to access the live stream, so make sure you have everything you need prior to kick-off. The monthly pass costs £25.

Team News

Chelsea will be without Edouard Mendy, who will be at AFCON after he recovers from COVID. Meanwhile Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah, and Ben Chillwell are all injured.

Manchester City had a lot of Covid cases during the FA Cup weekend. Currently Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden and Oleksandr Zinchenko are the known footballers with Covid. John Stones could return from injury.

Head to Head

The two sides have met 49 times in the Premier League. City have won 15 times, whilst Chelsea have won 27 times. There have been seven draws between the two sides.

Last Premier League Five Meetings:

23rd November 2019: Manchester City 2-1 Chelsea

25th June 2020: Chelsea 2-1 Manchester City

3rd January 2021: Chelsea 1-3 Manchester City

8th May 2021: Manchester City 1-2 Chelsea

25th September 2021 Chelsea 0-1 Manchester City

Odds

The betting markets have the game as a close one, and expectedly so.

Man City to win: 7/10

Draw: 14/5

Chelsea to win: 19/5

Prediction

This game has a huge rivalry and form goes out the window. What we do know is that this game should be a really entertaining spectacle and there should be a fair few goals on the day.

Prediction: Man City 2-1 Chelsea

You can find all of the latest football news right here at GiveMeSport

News Now - Sport News