Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Concerning details have emerged about Cristiano Ronaldo’s relationship with his Manchester United teammates.

United’s players were understandably over the moon last summer when it was confirmed that Ronaldo was returning to Old Trafford, 12 years after leaving the Red Devils.

They were getting the opportunity to play alongside one of the greatest footballers of all time; a global icon who looked set to turn the team into Premier League title contenders once again.

Many of the club’s younger players would have grown up idolising the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, whose legendary exploits during his extraordinary nine-year spell with Real Madrid will never be forgotten.

The opportunity to learn from the Portuguese superstar will have filled every player at the club, old and young, with a huge amount of excitement.

However, just five months since his arrival and cracks are already beginning to show in the relationship between serial-winner Ronaldo and his teammates.

During a searingly honest interview about Man Utd following a poor first half of the 2021-22 season, Ronaldo suggested the club’s younger players weren’t listening to his advice and questioned the mentality of some of his teammates.

“The mature players, the older players, they can always help the young players,” Ronaldo said. "But I can give an example. If I give you advice, even if you are younger than me, if you don't implant that during your daily life, it will be difficult.

"I can speak all day with that person, but if it's not coming from inside of you, it's impossible.

“The individual is the most important thing. We are here to help and if they need my help, and my support and my advice, I will be the number one to help.

"But if you don't want my help, do your job, look for yourself, and do your best to help the team.”

Ronaldo 'baffled' teammates aren't working harder in gym

The Daily Mail have now revealed that Ronaldo is concerned about his teammates’ attitude.

The veteran forward, who turns 37 next month, is reportedly ‘baffled’ that more of his colleagues don’t stay behind after training to work on their fitness.

Ronaldo, on one occasion, even complained privately that he’s one of the few United players who does extra work inside the gym before and after training at Carrington.

Man Utd players 'intimidated' by Ronaldo

The Sun, meanwhile, have revealed that many of Man Utd’s players feel intimidated by Ronaldo - especially on the pitch.

It’s claimed that some players are wary of making a mistake or failing to pass to him because of the reaction they might get.

The Sun also state that United’s players are used to enjoying their mid-week training sessions and want Ronaldo to ‘lighten up a bit’.

Ronaldo was used to training at maximum intensity during his previous spell at Old Trafford alongside the likes of Roy Keane, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs and Gary Neville, but it seems things have changed significantly during his long absence.

Enter Giveaway

Ronaldo slams Man Utd (Football Terrace)

Can you get full marks on our Ultimate Cristiano Ronaldo quiz?

1 of 20 Where was Cristiano Ronaldo born? Lisbon Porto Madeira Braga

News Now - Sport News