Villa Park transfer news: Aston Villa eye January deal for 6 ft 5 international

Aston Villa are monitoring Sheffield United goalkeeper Robin Olsen, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Olsen is currently on a season-long loan at Bramall Lane from Serie A club Roma, with his deal at the Italian club set to expire in 2023.

What's the latest transfer news involving Olsen?

The 32-year-old is sidelined at the moment with a rib injury, and has not featured for Sheffield United since November.

He did establish himself as the team's first-choice goalkeeper before this setback, though, and it seems that he sufficiently impressed Villa's scouts.

According to talkSPORT's Alex Crook, Villa are keen on bringing the 6 foot 5 shot-stopper to Villa Park after missing out on signing West Ham's Darren Randolph.

What has O'Rourke said about Olsen?

O'Rourke has confirmed that Villa are keeping tabs on Olsen as they look to bolster their goalkeeping ranks before the transfer window shuts at the end of the month.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “Robin Olsen, it seems, has come on the radar as well. So, Gerrard is looking for someone to come in there and provide competition and cover for Martinez, who is the undoubted No. 1 at Villa Park.”

Would Olsen be a suitable understudy to Emiliano Martinez?

It is a role that he is familiar with.

During his solitary season at Everton in 2020/21, he often had to play second fiddle to Jordan Pickford. Olsen was restricted to just 11 appearances across all competitions for the Toffees, but he did very little wrong when called upon.

He has also had to wait patiently for opportunities at previous clubs such as Roma and Cagliari, so he is fully aware of the characteristics needed to be a second-choice goalkeeper who may only get chances to play in cup competitions.

This experience, plus the fact that he has 53 international caps to his name for Sweden, should hold him in good stead for his move to Villa, if the Midlands-based club opt to push through a deal for him in January.

Right now, Jed Steer is Martinez's understudy, and this is quite a considerable drop in quality if anything happens to the Argentine international.

By bringing in Olsen, Villa boss Steven Gerrard would have a significant upgrade on Steer at his disposal, ensuring that the side are well-covered in this position moving forward.

