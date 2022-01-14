F1 2021: Codemasters Responds to Fan Backlash Following Anti-Cheat Issues

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The developers of F1 2021 have been forced to react following recent fan backlash concerning their anti-cheat system.

A number of players have complained to Codemasters after they believed they were banned for no reason across both PlayStation and PC (Steam), and accounts still remain suspended at the time of writing.

The virtual racing sim has been popular this year in what is the first game under the EA umbrella since 2003, with the eSports Series playing a huge part during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That being said, the gaming industry as a whole has had an issue when it comes to cheaters and hackers, especially when it comes to popular games such as Call of Duty and Valorant.

Well, it believes that F1 2021 has joined that but Codemasters' anti-cheat system has inadvertently targeted innocent players.

F1 2021 Cheats

Codemasters wasted no time in responding to those players that said they were unfairly banned.

Via the Formula 1 Game Twitter account, the developers said: "Yesterday we discovered & resolved an issue where some players had been incorrectly flagged in our anti-cheat system.

"If your account is still suspended, email community@codemasters.com with your Gamertag, PSN or Steam username.

"Apologies for the inconvenience."

It's good to see Codemasters address this so quickly and aim to take action immediately, let's hope that their upcoming 1.15 patch will provide a fresh update to their anti-cheat system. Time will tell.

F1 2021 is out now for Microsoft Windows (via Steam), PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X & S and Nintendo Switch.

