Do you remember how the build-up to Conor McGregor versus Floyd Mayweather was way better than the fight itself?

There was the hilarious put-down that the Irishman said to the boxing legend about his fashion and inability to read, and the video from that incredible moment at the Toronto press conference has reemerged.

It shows McGregor saying: “You’re 40 years of age, dress your age. Carrying a school bag on stage. What are you doing with a school bag on stage, you can’t even read?”

Obviously a few explicits were included throughout that sentence, but we decided not to mention those...

The pre-fight press conferences were full of insults and burns from both fighters, but it was the MMA fighter who certainly came out on top outside the ring.

There were other classic McGregor quotes in the build-up, including: “He’s in a tracksuit, he can’t even afford a suit anymore.”

He also declared: “You’re all going to eat your words. The whole word is going to eat their words. We’re getting close, don’t worry about it. You’ll hear about it. I am boxing!”

It was the Dublin man’s first boxing fight and it just so happened to be against one of the best boxers of all time.

The American wasn’t backing down in the war of words, as he famously said: “We know ‘Mr Tap Out’ likes to quit, and you will wave that white flag because you can choose which way you want to go. I’m guaranteeing this. You’re going out on your back.”

The fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Nevada turned out to be very one-sided as Mayweather won by TKO in the 10th round, but it was certainly an event to remember.

The UFC star started off brightly, but faded away quite considerably in the fight and the former five-weight world champion started to impose himself and started to dominate.

As the Irishman started to tire, it was just a matter of time before the fight was over, and in the 10th round, the referee decided to intervene and wave off the bout with McGregor struggling to throw any punches and getting hit with a barrage by the ropes.

The fight saw Mayweather improve his record to 50-0, but boxing experts were very sceptical about whether the fight was good for the sport.

