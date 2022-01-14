Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Yaya Toure is without question one of the greatest midfielders in Premier League history.

For a number of years at Manchester City, the Ivorian was simply unplayable and his output in the 2013/14 season was truly remarkable.

In the Citizens' second Premier League title-winning campaign, Toure scored 20 goals and assisted a further nine, a return that an elite-level striker would be incredibly proud of.

The former Barcelona man really was a joy to watch in his pomp and as well as being a world-class performer for a time in England, he treated us to a moment of comedy gold before a match against Chelsea in September 2014.

In the tunnel before kick-off, Toure was caught on camera giving Eden Hazard a little clip round the ear and the Belgian had absolutely no idea what was going on.

The footage below will always be funny...

Video: Toure slaps Hazard in the tunnel before match

Why did Toure do it? We still have absolutely no idea to be honest, as the Ivorian and Hazard were never teammates at any point in their careers.

Maybe Toure was simply trying to put off Chelsea's best player...

If that was the case, the tactic didn't work. Hazard went on to assist the opening goal of the match for Jose Mourinho's side at the Etihad Stadium, which was scored by Andre Schurrle in the 71st-minute.

City did manage to find an equaliser, though, and it was Chelsea legend Frank Lampard who grabbed it. He then understandably refused to celebrate against his former team.

The Blues went on to lift the Premier League trophy at the end of 2014/15 campaign, finishing nine points clear of Manuel Pellegrini's City.

That season was also Toure's last impressive one on English soil, the midfield maestro netting 10 goals in 29 league appearances.

The Ivorian icon remained at City right up until the summer of 2018, but the final three or so years of his time there were certainly nothing to write home about.

Nevertheless, he will forever be a Premier League legend and we'll no doubt be waxing lyrical about him for many years to come.

