FIFA 22, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Battlefield 2042, Far Cry 6: The Top 10 PS5 Downloads of 2021

The year 2021 was an exciting one for PlayStation 5 as the top 10 downloads of the year have been revealed by the console's developers.

Sony have been bus evaluating what a hectic year it's been across the gaming industry as a whole, with many new games coming to their next-gen platform.

While availability as far as stock is concerned has been an issue for some, the Japanese gaming giants have still sold millions of PS5s around the world.

That's enough from us! Scroll down to find out which games made the top 10 PS5 downloads of 2021.

Top 10 PS5 Downloads of 2021

Via the official PlayStation blog, here are the top 10 PlayStation 5 downloads in the EU during 2021:

10. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

A brilliant game that has been praised by many. Another welcome addition to what has been a fantastic series overall.

9. It Takes Two

(Credit: IGN)

A new game for 2021 that has received super high scores on Metacritic. It's easy to see why. Many have said this co-op adventure title has been their go-to game last year. It would not surprise us if this series is garnished with a second game.

8. Far Cry 6

(Credit: Ubisoft)

The inclusion of Giancarlo Esposito as the villain in Far Cry 6 appealed to many, who played the ruthless dictator Anton Castillo. Many applauded the story in this game and the word has got around, for sure. Easy to see why Ubisoft's latest creation made the list.

7. Kena: Bridge of Spirits

(Credit: Press Start AU)

The soundtrack, boss battles and gaming experience as a whole encapsulated just how good Kena: Bridge of Spirits is. For a small indie team making their first-ever full game - hats off to Ember Lab.

Watch out for more games from them in the future. An organisation to remember.

6. Among Us

(Credit: IGN)

No surprise that Among Us made the list. The ultimate social deception game that has been known to end friendships and question every move that you make.

The leading 'who is the killer' game on the market right now that you can play for hours.

5. Battlefield 2042

It's a game that ended up disappointing many (via Metacritic) but was still downloaded in huge masses.

We are sure EA and DICE will nail down Battlefield 2042 at some stage but this was one of the most eagerly anticipated games of the year.

4. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

There is no question that Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will go down as an all-time PS5 classic.

Despite being released back in 2020, it was still downloaded in huge numbers and provides another epic adventure in the Marvel universe.

3. FIFA 21

The FIFA series continues to be massively popular due to its array of game modes.

With FIFA 21 carrying over from the previous October and operating for 10 months before the launch of FIFA 22, many were still keen to get their hands on this game.

2. Call of Duty: Vanguard

A WWII first-person shooter with a twist, with the return of Zombies to multiplayer mode too.

Every year, each CoD game divides opinion but we believe the alternate history era in which this game is set in, intrigued many.

1. FIFA 22

FIFA 22 tops Sony's download list and was the best-selling game in multiple countries around the world.

This comes as no surprise. Like Call of Duty, every FIFA game splits the fanbase. Nevertheless, people still buy it regardless. A fun game with a variety of game modes to get stuck into.

