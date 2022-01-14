Tottenham transfer news: Hugely exciting winger on the verge of Spurs exit

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge believes that Tottenham youngster Dilan Markanday is expected to sign a permanent at Blackburn Rovers.

The 20-year-old has been in sensational goalscoring form for the Under-23s this season but has hardly had a look in at first-team level. Therefore, Bridge has revealed that the striker has opted to drop into the Championship to improve his chances of playing regular senior football.

What's the latest news with Markanday?

Having come through the ranks in North London, Markanday has done everything in his power to attract the attention of those in the first-team setup.

In 14 Premier League 2 appearances this season, he's scored an impressive 12 goals, including against Chelsea, Manchester City, and a late equaliser at Manchester United on Monday night.

Markanday was rewarded with his Spurs debut as a late substitute in the Europa Conference League defeat against Vitesse in October in one of Nuno Espirito Santo's final games. In doing so, he became the first British Asian to appear for Tottenham's men's first team in a competitive game.

But he hasn't been given another chance and wasn't even included in the squad that beat League One Morecambe last weekend.

Therefore, Bridge has provided an update on his future and said that he's on the verge of signing for Championship high-flyers Blackburn.

What did Bridge say about Markanday?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "No confirmation yet, but I understand that Markanday's contract runs out at the end of the season, so you'd assume it was a permanent deal."

Could this prove a mistake by Tottenham?

Having failed to include him in a single matchday squad, Antonio Conte is clearly not convinced by the young striker.

It's always difficult to predict how a youngster will fare in a men's game. Under-23s football is never a great way of judging a player, but Markanday has done enough to at least get the odd chance here and there, especially with Dane Scarlett only recently returning from injury.

The Morecambe game appeared the perfect game to at least select put in the squad, but he was clearly never in Conte's thoughts. It's too early to say whether this could prove an error on Spurs' behalf, but it's unlikely to improve the fans' mood given their current situation upfront.

