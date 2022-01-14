Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former WWE star Enzo Amore has released an Instagram video which proves he is definitely no longer a cruiserweight.

He has packed on serious muscle, which we initially reported earlier on in the week, and in the new video he shouts that he isn’t a cruiserweight anymore whilst skipping around in the gym.

Due to his bulking up, it will be interesting to see how he gets on against bigger wrestlers and also whether WWE might let him back due to the popularity that he has with fans.

His pay-per-view sales would surely sky-rocket because wrestling fans will be extremely eager to see what his recent gym work will lead him too.

WWE chairman Vince McMahon is known to favour bigger wrestlers rather than smaller ones so Amore may be trying to impress the wrestling boss.

When he was part of WWE, he was long associated with his tag partner Big Cass – who was the more dominant of the two fighters.

Recently, he has been participating on the independent wrestling scene after being released by the WWE back in 2018.

He was suspended due to his sexual assault allegations and he initially retired from wrestling to focus on his music career.

The 35-year-old then appeared at a Survivor Series event and had to be removed by security for disrupting the pay-per-view.

It wasn’t a long retirement, though, as he was back in June 2019 to wrestle in Northeast Wrestling and then later in Major League wrestling.

He now calls himself nZo and in August 2019 he wrestled in his first bout since 2018 as he defeated Brian Pillman Jr.

And on his Major League wrestling debut, he beat Matt Cross at the War Chamber event.

His next fight is on the Northeast Wrestling event “Wrestlefest XXVI”, when he will team up with Bully Ray to take on Adam Scherr and Erick Redbeard.

That event is bound to be watched by McMahon because surely it makes sense to bring him back to the WWE – it’s what all the fans want!

It is likely to be extremely popular following the recent Instagram posts because he is a big selling point for wrestling chiefs.

