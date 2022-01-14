Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsenal fans had plenty to cheer about at Anfield on Thursday night.

Gooners must have been fearing the worst when they drew Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semi-finals and even more so when they proceeded to go down to 10 men just 24 minutes into the tie.

Having been swept aside 4-0 in the corresponding Premier League fixture earlier in the season, there must have been a few jangling nerves in the away end when Granit Xhaka was dismissed.

Arsenal impress vs Liverpool

However, they needn't have worried because Mikel Arteta's men proceeded to put on one of the most impressive performances that Arsenal have produced in the post-Arsene Wenger era.

And if that sounds dramatic, then bear in mind that the Gunners became the first side since Bayern Munich in 2019 to prevent Liverpool from scoring at Anfield when a crowd was in attendance.

The likes of Ben White, Gabriel Martinelli and countless others bust a gut to ensure that Liverpool didn't profit from the man advantage and carry a lead into the second leg at Emirates Stadium.

Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal Match Reaction (Football Terrace)

Great atmosphere at Anfield

And you'd be forgiven for thinking that the Arsenal fans who made the trip to Anfield knew that they were about to witness a heroic performance from the team before a ball had even been kicked.

That's because the travelling Gooners rustled up one of the finest atmospheres that we've heard from a travelling contingent at Liverpool despite facing Anfield's world-famous wall of noise.

Don't believe us? Well, it was even apparent during Liverpool fans' spine-tingling rendition of "You'll Never Walk Alone", which always endures as a touching and inspiring footballing tradition.

1 of 26 Who did Aubameyang replace as captain in 2019? Laurent Koscielny Granit Xhaka Per Mertesacker Petr Cech

Arsenal compete with YNWA rendition

Nevertheless, footage from journalist Chris Wheatley at the game suggests that Arsenal fans gave Liverpool's iconic rendition of the 'Gerry and the Pacemakers' classic a run for its money this week.

While the caption of: "Arsenal away fans drown out the sound of You’ll Never Walk Alone at Anfield," seems a little exaggerated to our ear, there's no denying that the Gooners gave it a darn good go.

Through loud and bold sections of the 'YNWA' calls, Arsenal fans can be heard acoustically competing against Kopites with their own chants in brilliant footage that you can check out below:

Now that, ladies and gentlemen, is the joy of attending a football match in person.

Great stuff from both fans

Regardless of who you might think 'won' the battle of atmosphere there, you'd be pretty heartless not to be fired up by the sound of Arsenal and Liverpool fans rustling up such a stunning ambience.

And to be fair, it's credit to Kopites and their iconic 'YNWA' rendition that it's so evenly-matched because it's often the case at other stadiums that away fans are always louder pound-for-pound.

However, just in the way that Arsenal and Liverpool indefatigably battled it out on the pitch, both sets of fans gave it their all with the atmosphere that they created on the Anfield terraces.

News Now - Sport News