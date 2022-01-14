Tottenham transfer news: £20m 'monster' would 'jump at chance to work under Conte'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore 'would jump at the chance' to work under Antonio Conte at Tottenham Hotspur, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

It has been revealed ‘there’s confidence that a deal can be done’ by Spurs before the January window slams shut.

What's the latest news involving Traore?

The Times have confirmed that Spurs are in talks over a £20million deal which would see Traore make the move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The report suggests Conte wants to potentially convert Traore into a right wing-back after deciding Brighton & Hove Albion's Tariq Lamptey would cost too much and Emerson Royal, who only made the £25.8million switch from Barcelona in August, does not fit the bill.

Conte and managing director Fabio Paratici have made Traore, who has previously been described as a 'monster' by Southampton striker Che Adams, a top target.

Spurs' hopes of striking a deal may have been bolstered after Traore's representatives have reportedly made it clear that the eight-cap Spain international is keen to play under Conte.

Traore has entered the final 18 months of his £43,000-per-week contract at Wolves and Fosun, the club's owners, are reluctantly ready to sell the 25-year-old after failing to tie him down to an extended agreement.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Traore?

O'Rourke is certain that Traore, who has scored 10 goals during his Wolves career, is hoping to seal a transfer to Premier League rivals Spurs.

Conte was appointed as the north Londoners' head coach in November and is looking to make his first signing at the helm.

Tottenham BOTTLE IT again as Chelsea win Carabao Cup semi-final! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein revealed Spurs failed with a £30million bid on deadline day of the summer transfer window.

But O'Rourke reckons the pull of Conte could be significant in the switch being completed this time around.

The journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "I'm sure Traore would jump at the chance to work under Conte and play for Spurs as well."

Will Traore's move definitely be a straight cash deal?

Not necessarily as The Telegraph have reported that Spurs could look to take Traore on loan from Wolves with an obligation to buy.

The report suggests Wolves may be forced to consider a similar proposal as Traore is approaching the final year of his contract and showing little sign of renewing.

Alternatively, The Athletic have claimed Conte and Paratici are weighing up making a proposal which would see right-back Matt Doherty return to his former club in part exchange.

