Another WWE Superstar looks likely to miss this month’s Royal Rumble, after Ridge Holland provided an update on his broken nose.

Holland teamed with Sheamus to face Ricochet and Cesaro on the Day 1 Kick-off Show and during the match sustained a gruesome broken nose after a knee to the face from Ricochet. Ridge was sent to the back for treatment and removed from the match, and it now looks as though the injury will rule him out of The Royal Rumble.

The former NXT star revealed to El Brunch de WWE that he’s had surgery on the nose and is now waiting to be cleared to compete.

“I feel good. I took a bit of a knock thanks to Ricochet but the surgery was very good, the nose is fixed. I’m just waiting for it to heal fully now so, we’re good.”

Before the injury Holland and Sheamus look to be set for an extended run in SmackDown’s tag team division, and the Yorkshireman got a typically amusing response from his partner on his injury.

“Well, it’s quite ironic that he broke his nose twice, and then, me looking up to Sheamus, I end up breaking mine. So, Sheamus was like, ‘I know you look up to me, but you didn’t have to break your face, you know?’ He’s giving me advice. Just rest up and then, once the noses healed, we can get back to our regularly scheduled programming.”

If as expected Holland does miss January’s big event, he’ll become the third big blow to The Royal Rumble after both Sasha Banks and King Xavier woods were ruled out of their respective Rumble matches through injury.

You can watch the WWE Royal Rumble live in the US on January 29 on Peacock, and in all other international markets on the WWE Network.

