Newcastle transfer news: Huge update as Magpies 'make revised £30m offer' for 6'1 star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle United have lodged an improved offer of close to £30million for St James' Park target Diego Carlos, according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

The Magpies are able to splash the cash during the transfer window after a £305million takeover led by the Saudi Arabia-based Public Investment Fund resulted in Newcastle becoming the world's richest football club in October.

What's the latest news involving Carlos?

Sky Sports have revealed that Newcastle are continuing to push to sign Carlos and are awaiting a response from Sevilla after submitting their latest bid for the central defender.

The report suggests a deal is not necessarily close to being concluded but there are positive signs that Carlos will eventually be heading to Tyneside.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has not given up hope of signing the 28-year-old despite seeing an initial bid rejected by Sevilla last week.

According to The Sun, Carlos has become the Magpies' top defensive target after failing to tempt Lille into selling Sven Botman.

The report claims Sevilla are looking to recoup upwards of £30million for the 6 ft 1 Brazilian, who has made 27 appearances so far this season.

Enter Giveaway

What has Keith Downie said about Carlos?

Downie understands Newcastle's second bid for Carlos is worth close to the figure quoted by The Sun.

However, the Magpies are still waiting to discover whether their latest proposal has been deemed acceptable by Sevilla.

Downie told GIVEMESPORT: "The latest we've got is that Newcastle have made a revised offer for him.

"It's my understanding it's close to £30million and, as far as last night, they hadn't received a reply."

10-man Arsenal HOLD OFF Liverpool in Carabao Cup semi-final! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

Why are Newcastle targeting Carlos?

Newcastle have the second-worst defensive record in the Premier League, so it is clear that they need to bolster their options at the back if they want to avoid relegation to the Championship.

Carlos has vast amounts of experience, having made 278 appearances throughout his club career.

Although he has not tasted Premier League football before, he has already shown he is capable of performing at the top level by featuring heavily in La Liga and Ligue 1.

1 of 7 Do you know this obscure player Newcastle signed in the January transfer window? Davide Santon Valentino Lazaro Rémy Cabella Remie Streete

In fact, the Europa League winner and Olympic gold medallist has missed just 90 minutes of La Liga action this season and displayed the threat he possesses in the opposition's penalty area by finding the back of the net twice.

If Carlos were to arrive, he would follow £12million signing Kieran Trippier and £25million man Chris Wood in heading to St James' Park since the transfer window reopened.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News