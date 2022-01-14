Is Alan Wake 2 Set in the Control Universe?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Alan Wake 2 has finally been announced and many fans of the series are starting to question its relationship with the 2019 Game of the Year, Control.

Remedy Entertainment introduced what will be their first attempt ever at a survival horror title which will be the sequel to the first game released in 2010 that was hugely popular.

A DLC was brought to Control in 2020 titled 'AWE', which stood for Alan Wake Expansion. The game dived into the events that happened at Brights Fall, Washington.

*WARNING - CONTROL SPOILERS BELOW*

In the Oldest House (where Control is set), psychologist Dr Emil Hartman attempted to study the Cauldron Lake that was in the first Alan Wake game and find out where the Dark Presence, known as "the Shadow" was coming from.

However, he succumbed to this after you found out via documents he dived into the lake itself and handed himself over to The Hiss, who combined with the Shadow to create a powerful monster that Jessie Faden, Control's protagonist, has to battle.

With all of this information at our disposal, the question is whether the tables will turn with Alan Wake 2 and whether the events at the Oldest House will feature in the game itself.

Is Alan Wake 2 Part of Control?

Of course, Remedy are not going to tell us this information willingly. But what we can do, for superfans of the series, is provide a theory in regards to how the two games could be linked.

If you remember the mind-bending location that is the Oceanview Motel in Control, you will recall that Faden experiences visions of Alan through a doorway that is marked with a spiral, which she then uses to access Hartman and kill him.

What we believe is that Wake's diary entry that he is reading out could be set in the future, which might be the era in which Alan Wake 2 is set in.

Also, Gamerant brilliantly spotted that there was actually a neon sign for the Oceanview Motel in the background during the Alan Wake 2 trailer, which could back this up.

(Credit: Remedy)

How this link will take place, and whether The Hiss or the Shadow make a return in Alan Wake 2, remains to be seen.

But with the game being a survival horror title, we believe that there will be a new entity entirely for Wake to have to deal with. But from what we've seen, we think that the Oceanview Motel could play a huge part in the storyline of Alan Wake 2.

Time will tell.

