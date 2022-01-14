Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ledley King's testimonial in 2014 was certainly a very fun evening.

The Tottenham Hotspur legend's Guest XI played a Spurs XI at a packed White Hart Lane, with King's side winning the friendly encounter 6-3 and the man himself scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot.

A number of big names turned up to play for King and pay tribute to him, including David Ginola, Darren Anderton, Dimitar Berbatov, Chris Perry, Edgar Davids and Teddy Sheringham.

Sheringham netted a brace in the first half, while former Manchester United striker Louis Saha scored a hat-trick for King's XI in the second period of the match.

It really was a wonderful night of entertainment in north London.

King was able to play for 60 minutes before going off to a chorus of applause from those in the stadium.

And fans in attendance were also treated to a hilarious snippet of action thanks to forgotten man, Lewis Holtby.

The German midfielder - who is currently on the books at 2. Bundesliga side Holstein Kiel - was involved in a bit of a battle with referee Howard Webb and he took matters into his own hands in rather comedic fashion.

When Webb decided to try and show off some skills with the ball, Holtby spotted an opportunity to wipe out the official and took it.

Yes, the footage below is as funny as it sounds...

Video: Holtby takes out Webb in King's testimonial

Brilliant, just brilliant.

The commentator's laugh, Webb's reaction and Holtby's 'dive' just added to the brilliant moment at White Hart Lane.

Holtby left Spurs shortly after appearing in King's testimonial, the now 31-year-old joining Hamburg on loan for the 2014/15 campaign before signing for the club on a permanent basis in the summer of 2015.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

After four years there, the German midfielder returned to English football with Blackburn Rovers, where he enjoyed some success.

Sadly, his spell at the Championship side was hampered by a serious knee injury, which saw him return to Germany with Holstein Kiel back in the summer.

Holtby has played 13 games across all competitions in 2021/22, assisting three goals in that time.

10 questions about the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium: How well do you know Tottenham's home ground?

1 of 10 What year did the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium open? 2017 2018 2019 2020

News Now - Sport News