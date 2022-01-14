FIFA 22 Raheem Sterling Premier League POTM SBC: How to Complete, Price and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Raheem Sterling has won the Premier League Player of the Month for December and we have revealed all the details you need to know in order to unlock his FIFA 22 FUT Player of the Month (POTM) Card in Ultimate Team.

The 27-year-old is loving life at Manchester City and was on fire throughout last month.

The Englishman managed to help his side pick up six emphatic wins in a month which saw the club win eight games in a row.

Over this period, the winger managed to score five goals and pick up one assist in a month which showed that he can be world class on his day. Pep Guardiola would have been over the moon with his performances.

These results alongside his performances have helped Manchester City gain a strong hold on first place in the Premier League and many are already saying that they have won the division.

Here is everything you need to know about the Raheem Sterling POTM SBC for November:

How to Complete the Raheem Sterling POTM SBC

In order to unlock his Player of the Month card, you need to complete the squad building challenge. With such a strong card, there is a lot you need to do, and you will need over a million coins to complete it.

There are multiple different SBC’s you will need to complete in the game. Here they are in full:

Top Form

Exchange a squad featuring a TOTW player

Minimum one Team of the Week player

At least 85 Rated

At least 75 Team Chemistry

National Duty

Exchange a squad featuring players from England

Minimum one England player

At least 86 Rated

At least 65 Team Chemistry

Premier League

Exchange a squad featuring players from the Premier League

Minimum one Premier League player

At least 87 Rated

At least 55 Team Chemistry

His special card is rated 91, with 95 pace, 86 shooting, 91 dribbling, 83 passing, 71 physical and 48 defending.

To have such high stats in all the meta categories for the right-winger is huge and it makes him one of the best forwards in England’s top flight in the game, so he is worth getting. Sterling also has high attacking and medium defensive work rates, three-star weak foot and four-star skill moves.

When it comes to Squad Building Challenges, this Alexander-Arnold card will cost you some money. If you have a squad that can link to a Premier League player, while still getting 100 Chemistry, then you must obtain this card.

