Narrowing down the greatest of all time in any profession is tough ask, but none may be more difficult than MMA?

The longevity in such a physically demanding career is such that the comings and goings of the top MMA names is regular. The quicker a name rises to superstardom in the sport, just as quickly they’ve descended down the ladder.

Yet, for the sake of healthy argument, people will still regularly debate the GOATs on social media, with one fans’s recent rankings having caught the eye.

'Proper MMA' was so confident in his top 10 in fact, he labelled it 'The Best GOAT Rankings in all of MMA.'

Let’s have a peek.

10. BJ Penn

B.J.Penn is an MMA fighter that has competed in the Ultimate Fighting Championship and in K-1. Penn was the first American gold medalist of the World Jiu-Jitsu Championship.

9. Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier is a former MMA fighter and now acts a commentator in the UFC, where he previously held the UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight championships.

8. Matt Hughes

Another former fighter, Hughes is a former two-time UFC welterweight champion and the first of this list to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

7. Stipe Miocic

Thirty-nine-year-old Miocic is a current fighter in UFC, and is another former two-time UFC heavyweight champion

6. Demetrious Johnson

The first fighter from ONE Championship in this list, Johnson was formerly of UFC fame, capturing the UFC flyweight championship as its first holder.

5. Jose Aldo

Brazilian born Jose Aldo competes in the bantamweight division of the UFC, and was the first UFC featherweight champion.

4. Khabib Nurmagomedov

The longest-reigning UFC lightweight champion of all time, Khabib retired undefeated having dominated the sport.

3. Anderson Silva

Another record-breaking UFC reign saw Anderson Silva hold the UFC middleweight championship an astonishing 2,457 days, with 16 straight wins between 2006 and 2013. Silva is widely regraded as one of the all-time greats.

2. Georges St-Pierre

Another highly regarded fighter just missing top spot, Georges St-Pierre held the welterweight and middleweight titles simultaneously in UFC.

1. Jon Jones

Thirty-four-year-old Jon Jones is still competing in the UFC, but has amassed a career thus far that has already entered him into consideration as an all-time great.

A two-time UFC light heavyweight champion and the youngest champion in UFC history at just 23, Jones has only one professional loss and is a prominent MMA record breaker.

A fitting name for the top spot!

