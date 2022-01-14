Newcastle transfer news: Magpies already have 'good relations' with 6 ft 2 target's agents

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle United have been boosted in their pursuit of Gleison Bremer thanks to the Torino man sharing the same representatives as recent St James' Park arrivals Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The Magpies completed their first signing of the Public Investment Fund-era by striking a £12million deal with Atletico Madrid for Trippier, while Wood has joined him on Tyneside after the club met his £25million release clause at Burnley.

What's the latest news involving Bremer?

Italian media outlet Corriere Granata have confirmed Newcastle lodged a bid worth close to £25million for Bremer earlier this week.

However, the report suggests the Magpies' proposal was immediately pushed back, with Torino looking to tie the Brazilian down to an extended contract instead.

Bremer has entered the final 18 months of his current deal, which is worth £18,000-per-week, with his Italian employers.

Newcastle are not Bremer's only admirers as it has been claimed by MailOnline that Inter Milan are also monitoring the 24-year-old's situation.

Bremer is represented by CAA Base, who also boast Trippier and Wood among their clients.

It appears attracting the 6 ft 2 monster to St James' Park would be a coup as transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has described the central defender as 'really incredible'.

Enter Giveaway

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Bremer?

O'Rourke believes Newcastle striking a deal with Bremer could prove easier than expected thanks to the club building a good relationship with his representatives.

Although the Magpies saw their initial offer rejected by Torino, the journalist would not be surprised to see them return to Italy with an improved bid.

The Football Terrace: Full match reaction as Man United seal 1-0 FA Cup win over Aston Villa

He feels CAA Base could play a key role in proceedings as Newcastle look to tie up a deal.

O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "His agents obviously have good relations with Newcastle after these other two deals they have done this window."

What would Bremer add to Newcastle's squad?

Newcastle currently have the second-worst defensive record in the Premier League and head coach Eddie Howe desperately needs to bolster the leaky backline if they want to climb out of the relegation zone.

Bremer could potentially be the answer to the Magpies' problems as he has been hugely influential for Torino since the season got underway, missing just one Serie A fixture.

1 of 7 Do you know this obscure player Newcastle signed in the January transfer window? Davide Santon Valentino Lazaro Rémy Cabella Remie Streete

He has even been trusted with the captain's armband on a number of occasions, displaying his leadership qualities, and contributed at the other end of the pitch by recording two goals and an assist.

Considering he is a centre-half, Bremer has been prolific as he has found the back of the net 12 times in less than 100 Torino appearances.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News