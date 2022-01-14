Selhurst Park transfer news: Palace are ‘trying to pull out all the stops’ to sign £9m ace

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Crystal Palace are 'trying to pull out all the stops' to sign Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah in the January transfer window, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium in recent weeks after entering the final six months of his current contract and rejecting the offer of a new deal.

What is the latest news involving Nketiah?

Nketiah is believed to be frustrated over his lack of first-team opportunities under manager Mikel Arteta, with the youngster starting just four Premier League games over the last 18 months.

Despite his limited chances to shine, the England Under-21 record goalscorer has continued to find the back of the net on a regular basis for his boyhood club this season.

In just seven appearances, Nketiah has bagged five goals and his promising displays have caught the eye of Palace manager Patrick Vieira.

Last summer, the new Eagles boss attempted to raid his former club for the clinical forward but saw a £10 million offer rejected as Arsenal were reportedly holding out for a fee closer to £20m.

Now though, The Times have claimed the Selhurst Park outfit are set to return for Nketiah in order to boost their attacking options.

However, any deal may be hard to conclude for Nketiah - who is valued at £9m by Transfermarkt - after Arteta recently declared he is going to 'stay here with us' amid growing speculation over his immediate future.

What has O'Rourke said about Nketiah?

Despite Arteta's latest claim over the academy graduate, Palace may still attempt to prise him away from north London during the winter window.

The prospect of losing a promising player for free could eventually convince Arsenal to sell Nketiah, and O'Rourke has revealed their London rivals are 'working hard' to get a deal over the line.

He told GiveMeSport: “Palace are working hard, trying to pull out all the stops to get Eddie Nketiah to Selhurst Park in January, but they know it's difficult.”

Would Crystal Palace be a good club for Nketiah?

Vieira added significant strength to his forward line over the summer by bringing former Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard in via an £18.5m deal.

Nevertheless, with Christian Benteke entering the twilight of his career and loanee Jean-Philippe Mateta not expected to have a long-term future at the club, Palace would surely still be an attractive option for Nketiah.

Under Vieira, the Eagles now play an entertaining, modern brand of football and Nketiah would fit into their policy of signing young, exciting stars who have plenty of room for improvement.

