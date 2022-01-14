Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Whether you like him or not, Jake Paul sure has a way of putting his name out there and keeping it there.

One victim of his tirades for over a year now has been none other than ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor, who the undefeated Paul has claimed is ‘ducking him.’

Speaking to boxing legend ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson of all people on Instagram, Paul claimed he would soon fight the UFC legend after continuing his undefeated streak in further fights.

"I’m going to fight McGregor in five fights,” Paul said during his chat with the fellow American.

“We talked about it, I'm going to fight McGregor for sure."

This was before the YouTuber-turned-boxer then accused the Irishman of already ducking him.

“He's already ducking me.

“I’m going to beat McGregor. Just like you said, five fights from now, what's up?”

Jake Paul has amassed an impressive record during his short time in the ring, defeating fellow YouTubers, ex-NBA stars and former UFC fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley in his first few fights since going professional in 2020.

Paul has defeated the latter twice, with the first on points and the second with a massive knockout punch in December.

Conor McGregor hasn’t fought since severely injuring his tibia in battle with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, a setback he’s yet to fully recover from.

Nevertheless, McGregor has been relentlessly on the mend in the meantime, and no doubt he’ll be back in the Octagon as soon as his body allows it.

Whether he’ll stand in the ring across from Jake Paul at any point in this time is yet to be seen.

