Showstar UK VS USA YouTube Boxing: KingKennyTV vs Faze Temperrr announced

Showstar Boxing have announced a huge new influencer event named UK vs USA YouTube Boxing and many will be excited to see the co-main event has been announced as KingKennyTV will face Faze Temperr

There are a lot of YouTubers who could be involved in this upcoming event, and no doubt all of the ones involved have a fan base of millions, so it is really exciting to see how the event goes.

With the announcement of these two fighting, as well as fans seeing the other main event will be Deji vs Wassabi, excitement is at an all time high.

Hopefully we are treated to an entertaining set of fights, and with this being a UK vs USA, there is a lot of pride and a bit more passion involved, so there should be some big blows.

KingKennyTV vs Faze Temperrr announced as Co-Main Event for Showstar UK VS USA YouTube Boxing

The two have huge followings on YouTube, KingKennyTV currently has 2.02 million subscribers, whilst Faze Temperrr has 2.05 million subscribers.

With such huge followings, there will no doubt be many across the globe who will either want to attend this boxing event or watch it live.

There is not too long to go until the fight takes place. The UK vs USA YouTube Boxing Event is on Saturday 5th March 2022 and UK fans will be happily as the event is at the SSE Arena in Wembley, which is in London, United Kingdom.

With a lot of excitement, and many hoping this event will be as good as the YouTube vs TikTok Boxing Event, expectations are at an all time high, and we have no doubt that the YouTubers involved will deliver us a great spectacle.

