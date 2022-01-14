Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

They don't call him the Rated-R Superstar for nothing, as Edge has been filmed slapping Beth Phoenix's bum on WWE Raw.

On this week's episode of Monday Night Raw, Edge and his real-life wife Beth Phoenix shared the ring for a segment with The Miz and Maryse.

The two legitimate couples are going to share the ring at the Royal Rumble on January 29 for a mixed tag team match.

The segment wasn't particularly noteworthy, but fans have picked up on something that happened that the cameras actually missed.

Fan footage from people in attendance at the show caught Edge slapping his wife's bum at the end of their segment on Monday night's show.

Beth Phoenix even responded to the clip, tweeting that her husband always makes her feel like "a million bucks".

You can see exactly what the WWE cameras missed, but the fan footage caught, by viewing the tweet below.

Beth Phoenix returned to WWE at Day 1 on January 1, helping her husband beat The Miz in a singles match on the show.

Phoenix left her role as a commentator on NXT 2.0 the month prior, leading many to speculate that she was preparing for a return to the ring.

As of right now, it's unclear whether or not Phoenix's match at the Royal Rumble is going to be a one-off, or if she's going to have more matches in 2022.

You can watch the WWE Royal Rumble later this month on January 29 live in the US on Peacock and in all other international markets on the WWE Network.

