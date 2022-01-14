Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jamie Carragher has revealed in a viral football debate that he would pick Pep Guardiola over Sir Alex Ferguson as a manager and Ruud van Nistelrooy over Harry Kane as a striker.

It’s well known that the former Liverpool captain loves to get stuck into debates with fans on social media.

But the Sky Sports pundit is back once again to provide his opinion on a Twitter thread that has pitted past and present footballing icons against each other.

The discussion, posted by Twitter user @MenWhoLived3ce, contains 72 of footballs biggest ‘would you rather’ conundrums and asks fans to choose between an icon of years gone by or a current player.

Some of those dilemmas included some tough choices like Lionel Messi vs Diego Maradonna, Karim Benzema vs Samuel Eto’o and Kylian Mbappe vs Wayne Rooney.

And of course, Carra didn’t miss the opportunity to give his opinion on some of the dilemmas.

While the Liverpool legend may be well placed to answer these questions, given that he has rubbed shoulders with many of these footballing icons before, there’s no doubt some of his calls may raise a few eyebrows.

The Sky Pundit also chose current Spurs star Harry Kane over former Manchester United striker Van Nistelrooy.

Van Nistelrooy played 219 times for the Red Devils, scoring an incredible 150 goals before moving to Real Madrid in 2006, where he continued to find the back of the net, amassing 64 goals in just 96 matches.

Kane’s statistics are equally as impressive, with the England striker having evolved into an indispensable member of the Spurs squad, scoring 223 goals in 364 appearances.

And while both are exceptional goal scorers, what sets them apart is silverware, with the Dutchman surpassing the Spurs striker, having won 11 major trophies in his career, while Kane has won none.

Controversially, Carragher also sparked a huge reaction on Twitter after he selected Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola ahead of former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Both are regarded as two of the greatest coaches to have ever graced the sport, with Guardiola having conquered La Liga and Europe several times with Barcelona and is now on the cusp of winning his fourth Premier League title with City.

But Ferguson’s reign as United boss precedes itself, with the club’s most successful manager winning an astounding 13 league titles and two Champions League trophies during his 26-year tenure at the club.

Carragher also made several other debatable decisions, including picking Sadio Mane over Ryan Giggs, Kylian Mbappe over Wayne Rooney and preferring Thomas Muller to Francesco Totti.

Check out all of Carragher’s picks in the list below…

Lionel Messi vs Diego Maradona: Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Ronaldo: Cristiano

Raul vs Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Raul

Luis Suarez vs Sergio Aguero: Suarez

Neymar vs Ronaldinho: Ronaldinho

Eden Hazard vs Thierry Henry: Henry

Mohamed Salah vs Rivaldo: Salah

Karim Benzema vs Samuel Eto’o: Benzema

Robert Lewandowski vs Kaka: Kaka

Thomas Muller vs Francesco Totti: Muller

​​Harry Kane vs Ruud van Nistelrooy: Kane

Son Heung-min vs Park Ji-sung: Son

Sadio Mane vs Ryan Giggs: Mane

Diego Costa vs Didier Drogba: Drogba

Romelu Lukaku vs Andriy Shevchenko: Shevchenko

Gonzalo Higuain vs Filippo Inzaghi: Inzaghi



Kylian Mbappe vs Wayne Rooney: Mbappe

Erling Haaland vs Michael Owen: Haaland

Sergio Busquets vs Bastian Schweinsteiger: Busquets

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang vs Miroslav Klose: Klose

Pavel Nedved vs Thiago: Nedved

Jordan Henderson vs Dennis Bergkamp: Bergkamp

Kevin De Bruyne vs Xabi Alonso: De Bruyne

Paul Scholes vs Cesc Fabregas: Scholes

Fernandinho vs Claude Makelele: Fernandinho

David Silva vs David Beckham: Silva

Jorginho vs Javier Mascherano: Mascherano

N’Golo Kante vs Yaya Toure: Toure

Bruno Fernandes vs Frank Lampard: Lampard

Arturo Vidal vs Gennaro Gattuso: Gattuso

Paul Pogba vs Michael Essien: Essien

Joshua Kimmich vs Michael Ballack: Ballack

Gianfranco Zola vs Marco Reus: Reus

Guti vs Marco Verratti: Verratti

Toni Kroos vs Andrea Pirlo: Pirlo

Casemiro vs Steven Gerrard: Gerrard

Luka Modric vs Xavi: Xavi

Andres Iniesta vs Zinedine Zidane: Zidane

Franck Ribery vs Luis Figo: Figo

Giorgio Chiellini vs Alessandro Nesta: Chiellini



Marcelo vs Roberto Carlos: Carlos

Dani Alves vs Cafu: Alves

Leonardo Bonucci vs Fabio Cannavaro: Cannavaro

Nemanja Vidic vs Virgil van Dijk: Van Dijk

Thiago Silva vs John Terry: Terry

Gianluigi Buffon vs Edwin van der Sar: Buffon

Manuel Neuer vs Iker Casillas: Neuer

Jan Oblak vs Petr Cech: Oblak



Sergio Ramos vs Paolo Maldini: Maldini

Oliver Kahn vs Alisson: Kahn

Marquinhos vs Ricardo Carvalho: Carvalho

Arjen Robben vs Angel Di Maria: Robben

Jay-Jay Okocha vs Isco: Okocha

Marcus Rashford vs Theo Walcott: Rashford

Edinson Cavani vs Fernando Torres: Torres

Paulo Dybala vs Nwankwo Kanu: Kanu

Cesar Azpilicueta vs Branislav Ivanovic: Azpilicueta

Gerard Pique vs Carles Puyol: Pique

Raphael Varane vs Rio Ferdinand: Ferdinand

David Alaba vs Ashley Cole: Cole

Jordi Alba vs Javier Zanetti: Zanetti

Pepe vs Vincent Kompany: Kompany

Fabinho vs Patrick Vieira: Vieira

Trent Alexander-Arnold vs Philipp Lahm: Lahm



David Villa vs Juan Roman Riquelme: Villa

Pep Guardiola vs Sir Alex Ferguson: Guardiola

Jose Mourinho vs Arrigo Sacchi: Sacchi

Massimiliano Allegri vs Arsene Wenger: Wenger

Roberto Mancini vs Fabio Capello: Capello

Jurgen Klopp vs Zinedine Zidane: Klopp

Carlo Ancelotti vs Vicente del Bosque: Ancelotti

Didier Deschamps vs Joachim Low: Deschamps

