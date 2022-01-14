Messi vs Maradona, C. Ronaldo vs Ronaldo: Carragher answers 72 ‘past vs present’ debates
Jamie Carragher has revealed in a viral football debate that he would pick Pep Guardiola over Sir Alex Ferguson as a manager and Ruud van Nistelrooy over Harry Kane as a striker.
It’s well known that the former Liverpool captain loves to get stuck into debates with fans on social media.
But the Sky Sports pundit is back once again to provide his opinion on a Twitter thread that has pitted past and present footballing icons against each other.
The discussion, posted by Twitter user @MenWhoLived3ce, contains 72 of footballs biggest ‘would you rather’ conundrums and asks fans to choose between an icon of years gone by or a current player.
Some of those dilemmas included some tough choices like Lionel Messi vs Diego Maradonna, Karim Benzema vs Samuel Eto’o and Kylian Mbappe vs Wayne Rooney.
And of course, Carra didn’t miss the opportunity to give his opinion on some of the dilemmas.
While the Liverpool legend may be well placed to answer these questions, given that he has rubbed shoulders with many of these footballing icons before, there’s no doubt some of his calls may raise a few eyebrows.
The Sky Pundit also chose current Spurs star Harry Kane over former Manchester United striker Van Nistelrooy.
Van Nistelrooy played 219 times for the Red Devils, scoring an incredible 150 goals before moving to Real Madrid in 2006, where he continued to find the back of the net, amassing 64 goals in just 96 matches.
Kane’s statistics are equally as impressive, with the England striker having evolved into an indispensable member of the Spurs squad, scoring 223 goals in 364 appearances.
And while both are exceptional goal scorers, what sets them apart is silverware, with the Dutchman surpassing the Spurs striker, having won 11 major trophies in his career, while Kane has won none.
Controversially, Carragher also sparked a huge reaction on Twitter after he selected Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola ahead of former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.
Both are regarded as two of the greatest coaches to have ever graced the sport, with Guardiola having conquered La Liga and Europe several times with Barcelona and is now on the cusp of winning his fourth Premier League title with City.
But Ferguson’s reign as United boss precedes itself, with the club’s most successful manager winning an astounding 13 league titles and two Champions League trophies during his 26-year tenure at the club.
Carragher also made several other debatable decisions, including picking Sadio Mane over Ryan Giggs, Kylian Mbappe over Wayne Rooney and preferring Thomas Muller to Francesco Totti.
Check out all of Carragher’s picks in the list below…
Lionel Messi vs Diego Maradona: Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Ronaldo: Cristiano
Raul vs Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Raul
Luis Suarez vs Sergio Aguero: Suarez
Neymar vs Ronaldinho: Ronaldinho
Eden Hazard vs Thierry Henry: Henry
Mohamed Salah vs Rivaldo: Salah
Karim Benzema vs Samuel Eto’o: Benzema
Robert Lewandowski vs Kaka: Kaka
Thomas Muller vs Francesco Totti: Muller
Harry Kane vs Ruud van Nistelrooy: Kane
Son Heung-min vs Park Ji-sung: Son
Sadio Mane vs Ryan Giggs: Mane
Diego Costa vs Didier Drogba: Drogba
Romelu Lukaku vs Andriy Shevchenko: Shevchenko
Gonzalo Higuain vs Filippo Inzaghi: Inzaghi
Kylian Mbappe vs Wayne Rooney: Mbappe
Erling Haaland vs Michael Owen: Haaland
Sergio Busquets vs Bastian Schweinsteiger: Busquets
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang vs Miroslav Klose: Klose
Pavel Nedved vs Thiago: Nedved
Jordan Henderson vs Dennis Bergkamp: Bergkamp
Kevin De Bruyne vs Xabi Alonso: De Bruyne
Paul Scholes vs Cesc Fabregas: Scholes
Fernandinho vs Claude Makelele: Fernandinho
David Silva vs David Beckham: Silva
Jorginho vs Javier Mascherano: Mascherano
N’Golo Kante vs Yaya Toure: Toure
Bruno Fernandes vs Frank Lampard: Lampard
Arturo Vidal vs Gennaro Gattuso: Gattuso
Paul Pogba vs Michael Essien: Essien
Joshua Kimmich vs Michael Ballack: Ballack
Gianfranco Zola vs Marco Reus: Reus
Guti vs Marco Verratti: Verratti
Toni Kroos vs Andrea Pirlo: Pirlo
Casemiro vs Steven Gerrard: Gerrard
Luka Modric vs Xavi: Xavi
Andres Iniesta vs Zinedine Zidane: Zidane
Franck Ribery vs Luis Figo: Figo
Giorgio Chiellini vs Alessandro Nesta: Chiellini
Marcelo vs Roberto Carlos: Carlos
Dani Alves vs Cafu: Alves
Leonardo Bonucci vs Fabio Cannavaro: Cannavaro
Nemanja Vidic vs Virgil van Dijk: Van Dijk
Thiago Silva vs John Terry: Terry
Gianluigi Buffon vs Edwin van der Sar: Buffon
Manuel Neuer vs Iker Casillas: Neuer
Jan Oblak vs Petr Cech: Oblak
Sergio Ramos vs Paolo Maldini: Maldini
Oliver Kahn vs Alisson: Kahn
Marquinhos vs Ricardo Carvalho: Carvalho
Arjen Robben vs Angel Di Maria: Robben
Jay-Jay Okocha vs Isco: Okocha
Marcus Rashford vs Theo Walcott: Rashford
Edinson Cavani vs Fernando Torres: Torres
Paulo Dybala vs Nwankwo Kanu: Kanu
Cesar Azpilicueta vs Branislav Ivanovic: Azpilicueta
Gerard Pique vs Carles Puyol: Pique
Raphael Varane vs Rio Ferdinand: Ferdinand
David Alaba vs Ashley Cole: Cole
Jordi Alba vs Javier Zanetti: Zanetti
Pepe vs Vincent Kompany: Kompany
Fabinho vs Patrick Vieira: Vieira
Trent Alexander-Arnold vs Philipp Lahm: Lahm
David Villa vs Juan Roman Riquelme: Villa
Pep Guardiola vs Sir Alex Ferguson: Guardiola
Jose Mourinho vs Arrigo Sacchi: Sacchi
Massimiliano Allegri vs Arsene Wenger: Wenger
Roberto Mancini vs Fabio Capello: Capello
Jurgen Klopp vs Zinedine Zidane: Klopp
Carlo Ancelotti vs Vicente del Bosque: Ancelotti
Didier Deschamps vs Joachim Low: Deschamps