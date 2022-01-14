Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection: Nintendo Switch, Release Date, Trailer, Gameplay, Price And All You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection is being released for those who play on the Nintendo Switch and we have all the latest information you need to know before this game comes out.

The Assassin's Creed franchise has been hugely successful for over a decade on the Playstation 3,4 and 5, and no doubt the Ezio Collection is seen as the best games in this franchise.

Fictional character Ezio Auditore is an Italian master assassin who gamers play as in the early Assassin's Creed game, and no doubt many will be over the moon to hear you will be able to play as him on the Nintendo Switch.

We this game being remade for the Nintendo Switch, many are getting very excited for its release, and we believe that it will be a great success on the handheld console.

Here is everything you need to know about Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection

Release Date

It has been officially confirmed by developers Ubisoft that Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection will be released on Nintendo Switch on Thursday 17th February 2022.

Trailer

When this game was announced for the switch, many were very excited to see what it would like like. The gaming community will be over the moon to see that a trailer for the Nintendo Switch version of Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection has been revealed. Have a look at the trailer by watching the video down below.

Gameplay

With this collection of Assassin's Creed games now becoming available on the Nintendo Switch, many will be curious to see what the graphics look like for the game.

The developers have done a great job in making it suitable for the handheld console. Have a look at the gameplay in the video down below.

Price

Obviously the price is a big thing for players to know before buying the game and with this being a collection of games, it might be a little more than expected.

You are getting a fairly decent price for this game as it will only cost you £32.95 from any store. Make sure you are looking for the Nintendo Switch version and not any other console version.

The Ezio collection will include the games:

Assassin's Creed II

Assassin's Creed Brotherhood

Assassin's Creed Revelations

This is very exciting news for fans of the franchise who own the handheld console and no doubt it will be a fantastic game.

Will you be buying this game? Let us know in the comments down below!

