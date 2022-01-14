Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former NXT Champion Tomasso Ciampa has freshened-up his appearance ahead of an expected run on the main roster and a possible appearance at this month's Royal Rumble.

The last time we saw ‘The Blackheart’ was in a losing effort as he dropped The NXT Championship to Bron Breakker at New Year’s Evil earlier this month. Signalling what many believe to be the end of his run on Tuesday nights. In that defeat, we saw the familiar look of the grizzled grey-bearded Ciampa who's twice captured NXT World Championship gold. However, that Ciampa seems to be no more.

Making an appearance on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event in a match against T-Bar, the two-time NXT Champ was sporting a cleaner, more polished look - complete with fully dyed brown beard.

Whether or not this was asked of Ciampa by WWE, or it was a choice the Superstar made of his own accord, we don’t yet know. However, it would suggest that it’s a look that is being readied for a run across Raw or SmackDown in the not-too-distant future.

With the timing of this change and The Royal Rumble less than two weeks away, fans have speculated over whether we could see Ciampa as part of the men’s rumble match as one of the traditional surprise entrants. Giving the 36 year-old the perfect platform to begin the next chapter in his WWE career.

