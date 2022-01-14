Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The year of 2022 promises to be a huge one for women's boxing as fighters all over the world eye up blockbuster bouts and big pay days.

Last year saw a number of big moments in the sport, including the clash between Katie Taylor and Natasha Jonas, and Amanda Serrano signing for Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions.

With even more thrilling action promised for this year, GiveMeSport Women has listed five major fights that must be scheduled throughout 2022.

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano

This bout has everything any boxing fan could want. In what has been described as a "megafight" by Serrano herself, the two women are looking at seven-figure pay days should the event go ahead this year.

Taylor is the undisputed lightweight champion and is looking for her next challenge after defeating Firuza Sharipova.

Serrano's last fight saw her completely outbox Miriam Gutierrez on the undercard of Paul vs Tyron Woodley. The Spaniard was left almost unrecognisable after taking 236 punches from a relentless Serrano.

Taylor has already confirmed she wants to face Serrano next, and Paul is also pushing to make the upcoming bout the "biggest female boxing fight in the history of the sport."

Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall

BOXXER promoter Ben Shalom is eager to see these two women step into the ring against each other this year and has tipped it to be "the best female fight of all time."

Claressa Shields is the only boxer in history, regardless of gender, to hold all four major world titles in two weight classes. While Savannah Marshall has held the WBO middleweight title since October 2020.

Shields has lost just once in her entire career, back when she was an amateur, nine years ago against Marshall.

The feud between these two has since reignited as the two argued over how a secret sparring match in 2016 played out.

Speaking to the media, Shields stated she "pulverised" Marshall for the full four rounds. The Brit laughed it off and hit back, claiming the two-time Olympic champion only managed to throw ten shots during the session.

The status of the two fighters plus this rising tension promises a thrilling match, which could take place this summer.

Natasha Jonas vs Terri Harper 2

Natasha Jonas has slipped somewhat under the radar recently, having fought just three times since 2020.

Last May, the Liverpudlian challenged undisputed lightweight world champion Katie Taylor, but lost to The Bray Bomber by unanimous decision despite a close fight.

Since then, she has lost one match and won one, and has also signed a long-term contract with BOXXER, meaning more opportunities are guaranteed to come her way.

An interesting match for Jonas would be a repeat of her clash with Terri Harper from August 2020. The thrilling encounter ended in Harper retaining her WBC super-featherweight title, following a split decision result.

Harper lost her titles to Alycia Baumgardner in November and will now be looking at working her way back to the top.

With history between these two fighters and both looking to re-establish their dominance in 2022, this is definitely one for the wish list.

Chantelle Cameron vs Kali Reis

Chantelle Cameron is counting down the days until she faces Kali Reis for the WBA and WBO light-welterweight titles.

The Brit watched the champion fight Jessica Camara last week and admitted she was "rubbing her hands together" after what she saw.

Cameron believes she is "going to be all wrong" for USA's Reis, who she said was slow and complacent during her most recent bout.

Reis currently holds the WBA, WBO and IBO light-welterweight belts, while Cameron is the WBC and IBF champion.

Il Capo is undefeated in her professional career and after sitting ringside for her opponent's last match, will certainly feel she has somewhat of an upper hand heading into this clash.

Shannon Courtenay vs Ebanie Bridges 2

Shannon Courtenay made waves last year when she defeated Ebanie Bridges to claim the vacant WBA female bantamweight title, and the first title of her career.

However, the Baby Face Assassin was stripped of the belt six months later, as a result of failing to make weight for her fight against Jamie Mitchell.

Since her loss to Courtenay, Bridges has fought twice and won both, including a TKO against Bec Connolly.

Both women will be eager to step back into the spotlight and a second clash could be exactly the ticket.

Courtenay has some ground to make up to prove she is capable of reclaiming her strap, and Bridges will certainly be looking to bank a world title match for this year. A revisit of the 2021 thriller could be a good way for both fighters to pitch their cases for the rest of the year.

WE'RE GIVING AWAY £500 WORTH OF GIVEMESPORT MERCHANDISE!

News Now - Sport News