FIFA 22 Flashback Alexandre Pato SBC: How to Complete, Cheapest Solution and More

FIFA 22 recently launched an all-new Flashback card in form of Alexandre Pato in Ultimate Team.

The former AC Milan star, who currently plays in the MLS for Orlando City, will bring back feelings of nostalgia for those that have been playing this game mode since the very start, way back in FIFA 10, in fact.

Pato has been given an 87-rated card, the same as his standard card was over 10 years ago, and has four-star skill moves and a four-star week foot.

To add a proverbial cherry on top of the Pato cake, the former Brazil international also has 96 agility, 91 pace and 87 shooting and finishing. As far as the meta in FIFA is concerned, this is a huge card.

Scroll down to find out exactly how you can get your hands on Flashback Pato in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

FIFA 22 Flashback Pato SBC

According to Futbin, this SBC will cost you around 139,000 Coins to complete for PlayStation players, 149,000 Coins for Xbox and 147,000 Coins for Stadia.

Here are the squads that you need to complete to get your hands on Flashback Pato:

Rossoneri: Exchange a squad featuring players from Milan

Milan players: Min 1

Team of the Week (TOTW): Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 80

Reward: Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Selecao: Exchange a Squad featuring players from Brazil

Brazil players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Reward: Prime Mixed Players Pack

League Finesse: Exchange a Squad featuring players from Serie A

Serie A players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack

And there you go! Once you have completed these squads, you will get your hands on this all-new version of what was once a legendary gold card in the FIFA series.

Pato has plenty of solid links with other Brazilian stars and could become a go-to striker when it comes to Division Rivals and FUT Champions.

So, what are your thoughts on this new Pato card in Ultimate Team? Do you like it? Would you play him in a particular position such as central attacking midfield or even deeper? Feel free to get in touch and let us know!

