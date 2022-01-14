Aston Villa transfer news: Huge £40m claim emerges involving 6 ft star Gerrard wants

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook has revealed that Brighton & Hove Albion would be willing to sell Aston Villa target Yves Bissouma for a fee of around £40m this month.

Steven Gerrard’s side have been heavily linked with a potential swoop to sign the Mali international, who is 6ft tall, in this transfer window.

What’s the latest with Villa?

They have been one of the most active clubs in England in the January transfer window.

They have secured the signing of Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona on loan, with the option to buy him at the end of the season.

And they have also done a deal for Everton left-back Lucas Digne, bringing him into the club and bolstering the defence in the process.

Villa have been linked with a move for Bissouma too and it appears that they could actually do a deal for the star, who remains key to Brighton this season.

Graham Potter’s side are currently ninth in the Premier League table, five points ahead of Villa, who sit 14th.

Still, Crook thinks that Brighton will be willing to let Bissouma go if a bid in the region of £40m is tabled in this window.

The midfielder has made 15 appearances in all competitions this season and has played 111 times for the club since his arrival in 2018.

What has Crook said?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: “It’s an interesting one because he’s only got 18 months left on his contract and the vibe I get from Brighton is that if a decent bid was made this month, probably around £40m, then they would be willing to cash in.

“I know Aston Villa have certainly got him on their radar.”

How good is Bissouma?

Exceptional.

Per fbref, he is statistically comparable to Liverpool’s Fabinho, such is his defensive ability.

He ranks in the top 20 per cent of Europe’s midfielders when it comes to tackles, interceptions, and clearances, while he also ranks that highly for dribbles completed and pass completion rate.

He does not offer that much of a goal threat but, of course, Bissouma doesn’t need to; he has scored four goals throughout his time at club.

He is an exceptional defensive midfielder and would undoubtedly improve Villa; if they can find the money, they need to pay up this month and secure a genuinely exceptional marquee player.

