Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE's plans for Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 have now been leaked.

WrestleMania 38 is just under three months away now, and WWE is beginning to get its cards into place for the huge show.

Reports have stated that a showdown between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns is very likely to take place at the show, with it being unclear what titles will be on the line for the match.

Also, reports indicate that Seth Rollins is likely to be involved in a high-profile singles match on the show against either Bobby Lashley, Big E or Kevin Owens.

Moving on to the women's matches, some news has now broken regarding the plans that WWE has for its female talent at the biggest show of the year.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer notes that the original plans WWE had would have seen Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch.

Funnily enough, both of these matches have been predicted by fans online based on how things have played out on TV over the last few weeks.

However, it's possible that those plans will have changed now that Sasha Banks is going to miss between six and eight weeks of action through injury.

The plans could stay the same, and WWE could opt to still go for Banks vs. Flair, but with Sasha out for up to two months, WWE may look elsewhere.

Onto Becky Lynch, as many fans predicted, the plan for the show sees her defending her Raw Women's title against Bianca Belair.

The pair fought last summer several times, but it always felt like things were being left in the can for another feud down the line, and it seems like we are going to get that this Spring.

For more news on what WWE is planning with its top talent for WrestleMania, make sure you stay tuned to GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News